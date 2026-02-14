×
Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 17 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia
 Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia (Photo: iStock)

The Poinsettia cocktail is a vibrant, festive drink that rose to popularity in the mid-20th century as a sophisticated holiday alternative to the Mimosa. Named after the iconic Christmas plant introduced to the United States by Joel Roberts Poinsett in the 1820s, the drink mirrors the plant’s distinctive red and green colours.

While its exact creator remains unknown, some credit Klaus Puck, brother of renowned chef Wolfgang Puck, with developing a specialised version of the recipe.

Today, the cocktail is a holiday staple, largely because it is incredibly easy to prepare for large groups. Its classic flavour profile relies on just three main ingredients: champagne (or sparkling wine), cranberry juice for its deep red hue, and an orange liqueur such as Cointreau for a subtle touch of sweetness. Often garnished with a sprig of rosemary to resemble green foliage, the drink has become one of the most sought-after seasonal recipes in the United States. Its blend of elegance and simplicity makes it an ideal centrepiece for winter celebrations, bridging the gap between historical tradition and modern party hosting.

INGREDIENTS:

Triple sec (25ml)

Cranberry juice (50ml)

Champagne or Prosecco (75ml)

One fresh bay leaf -to use for garnishing.

METHOD:

Step 1:

Begin by chilling the triple sec, cranberry juice and champagne in the refrigerator until well chilled. Place your cocktail glass in the fridge as well to ensure it is cold.

Step 2:

Pour the chilled triple sec and cranberry juice into the cooled cocktail glass. Top up with champagne and garnish with a bay leaf. Garnishing is optional but recommended to enhance the cocktail’s appearance.

This refreshing cocktail recipe is by Miriam Nice of BBC Good Food. Please do not serve alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age, and always drink responsibly. Enjoy!

Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia
Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
.

