Why this school holiday is your best chance to reconnect with your child

Midterm is more than a break from school; it is a window into your child’s world, that is, if you know how to look.

“Children experience transitions physiologically, not just emotionally and moving from structured school environments to home settings can dysregulate their nervous systems, and what parents see as mood swings or laziness is often decompression,” explains Peter Muringuh, a child psychologist.

Boarding school parents recognise this pattern. Seventeen-year-old Njenga Nduria, home from a boys’ school, says the first two days are sacred.

“At school, you are always alert. There’s noise, there are rules, and you are constantly being evaluated. When I get home, I just want to sleep and not explain myself,” he says.

Sylvia Ombachi, his mother, admits she used to interpret that sleep as indifference. “I would think, ‘He doesn’t care about this family.’ Now I understand he is recovering.”

Day scholars carry a different fatigue.

Nine-year-old Talia, a day student in Ngong, gets unusually clingy during midterm. “I thought she was being dramatic,” her father, Simeon Selempo says. “Then I realised she is navigating friendships, homework pressure, and expectations every single day, but now I had underestimated her load.”

Catherine Mugendi, a counsellor and family coach says midterm reveals what routine conceals.

“The child who laughs loudly but avoids eye contact, the teen who scrolls endlessly yet seems restless, the toddler who suddenly regresses in toilet habits, and the usually confident child who becomes unusually quiet. However, these are not moral failings, they are signals,” she explains.

The Kenyan parent reflex

The family coach says if parents were honest with themselves, they would know that many midterm conversations begin with performance. Such conversations, she says would include: “What position were you?” “Let me see your books.” “Why did your grades in mathematics drop?” “Are you improving?”

According to Prof Rebecca Wambua, Dean of Department of Education and Social Sciences, at the African Nazarene University (ANU), and an author, education in Kenya is not casual.

“The system of education in Kenya is aspirational and sacrificial. Parents invest heavily, financially and emotionally. Results matter,” she says.

However, she adds, when the first conversation centres only on output, children often retreat into edited versions of themselves.

“When home becomes an extension of the report card, children learn to filter what they share, only giving summaries, not stories,” explains the expert, who authors Parenting guide books.

Fifteen-year-old Violet puts it plainly: “When I come home, I want my mum to ask if I’m okay before she asks about my grades.” That sentence alone, explains Prof Wambua, can recalibrate a household.

Boarding and day: Different paths, same need

Experts say boarding students navigate dormitory hierarchies, social politics, academic competition and quiet loneliness masked as independence. Day scholars juggle transport fatigue, peer comparison, constant assessment and limited downtime. Yet both groups share one fundamental need: To be seen beyond performance.

Family coach and Counsellor, Lisa Wanjiro says midterm offers parents a rare, unhurried chance to observe subtle shifts. She lists these rare subtle shifts as, ‘Is your once-talkative child now guarded? Is your energetic toddler unusually sensitive? Is your teen defensive about simple questions.

“Rather than reacting, observe, rather than correcting immediately, inquire gently,” she advises.

Experts agree that the first two days of midterm set the tone, and if parents lead with interrogation, children brace, while if they lead with presence, children soften. Presence, they say, does not mean ignoring academics. It means sequencing wisely.

Ambrose Kilonzo, a father to one boy and three daughters aged between seven and 17, says when he changed his approach, he and his children thrived. “Instead of asking my son his position, I ask him to teach me something new he learned. It shifts the energy, and he feels competent, not examined.”

Monica Ochieng, a mother of one girl and three boys, says when she introduced what she calls “no-agenda dinners” during school breaks. “Each person shares one challenge and one win from the term. No interruptions. No lectures,” she says.

The conversations, she explains, are sometimes uncomfortable, but they are always revealing.

Midterm is short, and emotional safety cannot be postponed, says Prof Wambua.

“In many households, midterm quickly becomes catch-up season: dentist appointments, extra coaching, religious commitments, family visits, errands long delayed,” she explains, adding: Necessary, yes, but so is rest, boredom, shared tea without a lecture attached, because children do not measure love by logistics alone. They measure it by attention.

The quiet countdown to end of midterm

As the days narrow toward return-to-school, another shift emerges. Boarding students may grow irritable or unusually attached. Day scholars resist early bedtimes as routine creeps back. Parents begin calculating fees, transport, and unfinished tasks.

The night before school resumes often carries a quiet heaviness. Bags are packed. Uniforms ironed. Shoes polished. Snacks tucked in. “Do you have everything?”

Sometimes the hug lingers longer than usual. “Attachment is not weakness, it is security,” says Muringuh.

He says children who leave knowing they are emotionally anchored carry resilience back with them, because midterm is not about perfect performance reviews. It is not about comparing siblings or neighbours, definitely it is not about compressing an entire term’s evaluation into a few days.

Rather, it is a checkpoint, a recalibration, a whisper through parental actions that says: “You are more than your grades.”