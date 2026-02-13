×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 14 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice 
 Easy recipe:  Fried chicken and onion rice (Photo: iStock)

What you will need for the rice:

3 cups basmati rice 

4 cups water 

Salt to taste 

2 tablespoons ghee

3 large onions fried using Rina Vegetable oil

What to do:

In a pot, add all the above ingredients except for the fried onions. Bring to a boil and once the water has evaporated, reduce the heat to low, cover with a tight lid and let it steam for about 10 minutes. Once rice is cooked, add in the fried onions and fluff it up. Your onion rice is ready. 

Let’s make the chicken. What you will need:

1 whole chicken skin removed, cut into quarters 

1 teaspoon chilli powder 

1 teaspoon cumin powder 

1 teaspoon coriander powder 

1 teaspoon black pepper powder 

Juice of 1 lime 

Salt to taste 

1 teaspoon garlic mince 

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 

What to do:

Mix all the above ingredients, then let them sit in the marinade for about an hour. Fry the chicken in the same oil used to fry the onions, until it is deep brown in colour and crispy on the outside. Serve the chicken over the onion rice with a side of pilipili masala. Enjoy. 

Ramadan Mubarak 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Next article
Easy recipe: Chocolate cake
Easy recipe: Chocolate cake
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia
By Molly Chebet Feb. 13, 2026
Cocktail bar: The Poinsettia
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 11, 2026
Easy recipe: Beef and veggie stir fry
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
By Molly Chebet Feb. 7, 2026
Cocktail bar: Singapore sling
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
12h ago
Is your partner speaking your love language?
Living
By Joan Oyiela
13h ago
Learn to speak up without being pushy
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
13h ago
Craving closeness or running from it? Here's why
Between The Sheets
By Anjellah Owino
13h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 7, 2026
Easy recipe: Mango and passion cheesecake
>Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Feb. 3, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
>Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
By Molly Chebet Jan. 31, 2026
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
>Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 31, 2026
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved