Easy recipe: Fried chicken and onion rice

What you will need for the rice:

3 cups basmati rice

4 cups water

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons ghee

3 large onions fried using Rina Vegetable oil

What to do:

In a pot, add all the above ingredients except for the fried onions. Bring to a boil and once the water has evaporated, reduce the heat to low, cover with a tight lid and let it steam for about 10 minutes. Once rice is cooked, add in the fried onions and fluff it up. Your onion rice is ready.

Let’s make the chicken. What you will need:

1 whole chicken skin removed, cut into quarters

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon garlic mince

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

What to do:

Mix all the above ingredients, then let them sit in the marinade for about an hour. Fry the chicken in the same oil used to fry the onions, until it is deep brown in colour and crispy on the outside. Serve the chicken over the onion rice with a side of pilipili masala. Enjoy.

Ramadan Mubarak