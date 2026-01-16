×
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 7 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
 Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole (Photo: Gemini)
What you will need:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup melted butter

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 whole egg and 1 egg yolk

1 cup dark chocolate chunks (crush a bar of dark chocolate)

What to do:

In a large bowl,  add the sugar and butter and mix well with a wooden spatula. Add in the full egg and egg yolk, mix well until smooth, then add the vanilla extract. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking soda and salt, then slowly add the flour mixture into the egg mixture as you continue to stir. At this point, the mixture will get doughy and become difficult to stir. Keep the spatula aside and mix well with your hands. Ensure you don’t overwork the dough, add in your dark chocolate chunks and mix well, then cover and set in the fridge for about 30 minutes to rest. 

Remove from fridge and use an ice cream scoop to portion the size of each cookie. Once scooped mold the cookie dough into a round shape with your hand and arrange on a casserole. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 15-18 minutes or until the edges of the cookie are golden brown. Serve with a glass of cold milk. Enjoy!

