×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Things you can do for fun without spending money

Living
 By Brendah Makena | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Things you can do for fun without spending money
 Things you can do for fun without spending money (Photo: iStock)

You don’t always need to spend money to have a good time. Having fun doesn’t require a lot of cash; sometimes it’s simply about slowing down and noticing the small things around you.

Try chilling out

Sometimes, the best way to enjoy your day is to slow down. You can meditate, do some exercise at home, listen to music, or simply relax and reflect on your week. Sitting quietly and enjoying simple pleasures such as sunlight, fresh air, or a warm cup of tea can be very comforting. Fun doesn’t always mean being busy; it’s about taking time to relax and reset.

You don’t even need to go out to enjoy yourself. Try cooking a new dish you’ve never made before, baking something new, or creating a homemade drink. You could also redecorate or rearrange things at home. Watching a programme online with your family is another lovely way to spend time together. Simple moments really do matter.

Go for a walk outside

Enjoying nature is easy and completely free. You can relax in a park, walk by a river, or explore nearby trails. Going for a hike, watching birds, or simply sitting on a bench can be very calming. Nature has a way of making you feel better, even when you don’t spend a penny.

Visit local spots

If there are local places such as museums, art galleries, or cultural events in your area, try visiting them. Many offer free entry and can be both inspiring and educational. You might also find free local shows or community events to enjoy some quality time close to home.

Visit friends

Invite friends over for simple activities such as card games or a movie night. You could also go for a walk together while chatting. Spending time with friends and family creates lasting memories and is far more valuable than expensive outings. You don’t need fancy cafés or cinema tickets to have a good time.

Learn something new

Learning something new can be both fun and rewarding. There are many free online resources for drawing, photography, dancing, or learning a new language. You could also read a novel, paint, listen to podcasts, or write. Learning gives you a sense of achievement and keeps your mind active — all without costing a thing.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Things you can do for fun without spending money
Things you can do for fun without spending money
Next article
A guide to building a financial vision board for 2026
A guide to building a financial vision board for 2026
.

Similar Articles

Everyone wants success, so why do so few actually get it?
By Chris Hart Jan. 7, 2026
Everyone wants success, so why do so few actually get it?
Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself
By Brendah Makena Jan. 6, 2026
Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself
Ten Kenyan women who defined 2025
By Tania Omusale Jan. 6, 2026
Ten Kenyan women who defined 2025
.

Latest Articles

Things you can do for fun without spending money
Things you can do for fun without spending money
Living
By Brendah Makena
4h ago
Cocktail bar: Courgette Martini
Food
By Molly Chebet
4h ago
Make 2026 the year of balanced, preventive and sustainable health
Wellness
By Dr Alfred Murage
4h ago
A guide to building a financial vision board for 2026
Living
By Anjellah Owino
Jan. 8, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Slow down, start fresh: Your guide to a happy January
By Brendah Makena Jan. 2, 2026
Slow down, start fresh: Your guide to a happy January
>Why more Kenyan women are choosing to remain child-free
By Jael Wakesho Dec. 31, 2025
Why more Kenyan women are choosing to remain child-free
>To quit or not to quit: Signs you're ready for a career move
By Esther Muchene Dec. 28, 2025
To quit or not to quit: Signs you're ready for a career move
>Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
By Chris Hart Dec. 28, 2025
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved