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Power dressing: How what you wear speaks before you do

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Power dressing: How what you wear speaks before you do
 Power dressing: How what you wear speaks before you do (Photo: Gemini)

In rooms where you’re the only woman, what you wear is usually the first piece of communication your colleagues see. While it shouldn’t be more important than your performance, a 2005 study from the Journal of Applied Psychology claims that your dressing affects your psychology. It has a direct impact on your confidence and perceived authority. For the woman who means business, the goal isn’t necessarily to blend in and wear suits. It’s about crafting a visual identity that signals competence, boundaries and a sophisticated understanding of the corporate culture.

Soft power

When it comes to industries like tech, dominated by jeans and hoodies, or to traditional finance, where suits are the norm, you want to lean on basics that have a personality. So instead of a well-tailored blazer in black, go for a forest green shade paired with dark denim to create a high-low balance. The impression you create is that you’re approachable enough for a site visit but authoritative enough to attend a board meeting.

Strategic accessorising

Women who work in certain industries tend to sideline jewellery. However, quiet luxury and simple accessories are fast becoming the modern woman’s armour. Instead of over-the-top accessories that are destroyed, go for metallic pieces that look classy and show that you pay attention to detail.

On footwear and we put doll shoes to rest? A pointed flat or leather loafer provides the formality of a heel with the mobility of a sneaker.

Styling boundaries

You must set dressing boundaries in a male-dominated industry if you want to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism.

When you dress with intentionality, you have the power over how people perceive you before you open your mouth.

It is not about hiding your femininity but framing it professionally. As you pick your outfits, remember what took you there and respect the work culture.

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