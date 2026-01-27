×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 10 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
 Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I’ve just left a very bad relationship and can’t help thinking I should feel relieved. But instead I’m experiencing a whole host of emotions like anger, sadness, hurt and loneliness. What’s going on? Will it ever end?

Emotional

Chris says,

Hi Emotional!

All those emotions you’ve been experiencing are completely normal after a breakup, even when the relationship was unhappy. They’re generally most intense right after the split, especially if your relationship lasted a long time and you really tried to make it work.

They will gradually decrease as time passes, but can often catch you unexpectedly, right in the middle of what started as a good day. And that will still happen, occasionally, many years later. There’s not much you can do to prevent these feelings, but they should be mild, manageable and infrequent after two or three years. Though it’s possible to get stuck after a long relationship has ended, and in that case, talking things through with a professional will help a lot.

However intense and confusing your feelings are currently, the best way to move on from your old relationship is to build up your social life. That’s not quite the same thing as looking for a new relationship, but it’s a good way to start.

So look at everyone you meet socially or at work in a new light. Be genuinely interested in them, especially when meeting people for the first time. Ask lots of questions about their work, their interests and so on. Chances are you’ll have a lot of lively short conversations, because everyone loves being asked to talk about themselves. And you’ll gradually rediscover the joys of small talk.

Most of those chats will go no further. But a few of them will, because small talk’s really about figuring out whether someone new matches your interests, background and values. Even whether they’re available: ‘...and what does your husband do?’ When there’s a match, you’ll find yourself easily arranging to meet for coffee or whatever. And so with very little effort or risk, you’ll find yourself dating again!

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
Is it normal to mourn a person who wasn't right for you?
Next article
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
Secret to sexual magnetism has nothing to do with your face
.

Similar Articles

Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
By Chris Hart Jan. 27, 2026
Is my boyfriend a future husband, or just a bachelor in disguise?
How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
By Chris Hart Jan. 24, 2026
How do I fast-track my love life without making a desperate mistake?
Can I have a secret life and still have a successful marriage?
By Chris Hart Jan. 21, 2026
Can I have a secret life and still have a successful marriage?
.

Latest Articles

How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
Fashion And Beauty
By Brendah Makena
7h ago
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
8h ago
Why exhaustion is not a badge of honour
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
8h ago
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
By Chris Hart Jan. 20, 2026
How do we move from 'roommates' to 'lovers' without it feeling forced?
>Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 17, 2026
Supporting your partner through sexual trauma
>Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
By Anjellah Owino Jan. 14, 2026
Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
>How to run a communication audit on your relationship
By Esther Muchene Jan. 13, 2026
How to run a communication audit on your relationship

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved