Any muscle of the body becomes stronger and tighter with some exercise and the vaginal muscles are no exception. More often than not, we forget to exercise the vagina during our exercise routine. Exercising the female sexual organ brings a lot of benefits like protecting us from urine infections and other diseases and it also improves our sexual life, causing more orgasms.

To keep your vagina healthy know and start practicing these simple exercises:

1. Kegel Exercises

These exercises are good to tone the sphinxes and the supporting muscles. In 1940 Arnold Kegel proposed these exercises as a method for incontinence.

The technique is about contracting and squeezing the vaginal walls for 6 - 8 seconds when the bladder is empty, then relax the muscles. Repeat the exercise 10 times, two or three times per day.

2. Chinese balls

These are two balls joined by a rope, each ball containing a smaller ball. The balls should be inserted into the vagina like a tampon. The balls help to strengthen the pelvic floor and it can give a pleasureable feeling.

When they are inside you can perform the Kegel exercises, contracting and relaxing the muscles. Also you can try to push out the balls with the vagina, creating a relaxation feeling. Don’t try these exercises more than 15 minutes a day.

There are different sizes and weights of the chines balls, if is your first time try with the lightest ones.

3. Vertical scissors

Lying down looking up, imitate the scissors movement with your legs, if you feel he exercise in the pelvic area means you are doing great.

4. Elevate the hips

This is a very common yoga position. Lie down, face up with your feet and hands resting on the floor, place a small ball between your knees and get up your hips for 10 seconds. With this exercise you will activate the pelvic floor. Make sure the strength is concentrated in the muscles and not in the abdomen or buttocks.

5. Squats

These are perfect for strengthening the buttocks, we already knew that, they are also good to tighten the pelvic floor. Squatting is a simple exercise you can do at home. Stand up straight put your feet at the shoulders position, go down with your buttocks making sure your hips are above the knees and the knees are centered. Hold for a few seconds and go up slowly. Repeat in 30 times, resting a few seconds after doing 10.