Easy recipe: Prawn rice (Photo: iStock)

Whether you're looking for an impressive main course for a dinner party or a comforting yet elegant meal for a weeknight, this recipe delivers on taste, texture and visual appeal.

What you will need:

1 kg shrimp/ prawns deveined and cleaned

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon garlic/ ginger mince

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Marinate the prawns with the above ingredients except the oil. In a pan over medium heat, add the oil. Sauté the prawns until they turn orange and curl, remove from the heat and set aside.

For the rice:

2 cups basmati rice

3 cups water

1 beef bouillon cube

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Pinch of saffron

Method:

Put water in a pot, then put in the washed rice and oil. Crumble the beef bouillon cube and cook over medium heat until the water evaporates. Take the turmeric mixed with a little water, add the saffron into the turmeric mix and pour the mixture over the rice. Cover the pot with a tight lid. Reduce the heat to low and let the rice steam until it is fluffy. Once the rice is cooked, layer it with the shrimp and serve in a casserole. Enjoy!