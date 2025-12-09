Easy recipe: Prawn rice

Whether you're looking for an impressive main course for a dinner party or a comforting yet elegant meal for a weeknight, this recipe delivers on taste, texture and visual appeal.What you will need:
1 kg shrimp/ prawns deveined and cleaned
Juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon garlic/ ginger mince
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
- Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
- Belly fat: The hidden health risk at your waistline
- Understanding the possibility of remission in diabetes
Keep Reading
Marinate the prawns with the above ingredients except the oil. In a pan over medium heat, add the oil. Sauté the prawns until they turn orange and curl, remove from the heat and set aside.For the rice:
2 cups basmati rice
3 cups water
1 beef bouillon cube
1 teaspoon oil
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
Pinch of saffronMethod:
Put water in a pot, then put in the washed rice and oil. Crumble the beef bouillon cube and cook over medium heat until the water evaporates. Take the turmeric mixed with a little water, add the saffron into the turmeric mix and pour the mixture over the rice. Cover the pot with a tight lid. Reduce the heat to low and let the rice steam until it is fluffy. Once the rice is cooked, layer it with the shrimp and serve in a casserole. Enjoy!