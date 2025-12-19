×
Easy recipe: Homemade pizza

Food
 By Brendah Makena | 1 day ago  | 2 Min read
Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
 Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
Ingredients:

½ cup of flour

1 tablespoon of instant yeast

1 teaspoon of salt

3 tablespoons of cooking oil

½ cup of warm water

Cheese

Ham or chicken breast

2 onions

8 tomatoes

Garlic

Green, yellow and red capsicum

Method:

In a clean bowl, mix the flour, salt and instant yeast. Add three tablespoons of cooking oil to make the dough softer. Stir, then gradually add warm water until the dough is soft. Knead gently, then leave to rest for 15–20 minutes while you prepare the vegetables.

Cut the onions, garlic, tomatoes and capsicum into smaller pieces.

In a clean frying pan, fry the onions and garlic in 2 tablespoons of oil until the onions turn golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or ham breast into smaller pieces. In a clean frying pan, fry two tablespoons of oil with the onions and garlic until the onions turn golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or ham breast into small pieces. Grate the cheese using a grater or food processor.

Now take your dough and roll it out into a large, flat circle. Spread the tomato paste evenly over the rolled-out dough.

Add the capsicum to the big chapatti.

Spread the cheese on top, then add the chicken or ham.

Heat your pizza in an oven at 180-200°C for 25 minutes.

Cut the pizza into small pieces.

Serve for dinner. Enjoy!

