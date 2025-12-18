Easy recipe: Strawberry cake

Are you tired of eating bread every day at home? Here's a simple recipe for a soft strawberry cake!What you'll need:
Half a cup of self-rising flour
1 cup of sugar
3-4 eggs
1/2 cup margarine or cooking oil
500ml of milk
2 teaspoons strawberry essence
In a clean bowl, add the margarine or cooking oil and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and mix well.
Stir in the strawberry essence.
Gradually add half a cup of self-rising flour, followed by the milk. Mix gently until you have a smooth batter.
Pour the batter into a clean baking tin. Bake in an oven at 150°C to 200°C for 45 minutes.
Serve with hot tea!