Easy recipe: Strawberry cake (Photo: iStock)

Are you tired of eating bread every day at home? Here's a simple recipe for a soft strawberry cake!

What you'll need:

Half a cup of self-rising flour

1 cup of sugar

3-4 eggs

1/2 cup margarine or cooking oil

500ml of milk

2 teaspoons strawberry essence

Method:

In a clean bowl, add the margarine or cooking oil and sugar. Mix until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and mix well.

Stir in the strawberry essence.

Gradually add half a cup of self-rising flour, followed by the milk. Mix gently until you have a smooth batter.

Pour the batter into a clean baking tin. Bake in an oven at 150°C to 200°C for 45 minutes.

Serve with hot tea!