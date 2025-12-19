×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
 Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit (Photo: iStock)

This refreshingly tempting and bright mixed drink is a modern invention from the 21st-century United States, created as a lively tribute to the iconic animated character ‘Jessica Rabbit’ from the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” Voiced by Kathleen Turner, her famous line, "I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way," is often playfully associated with the drink.

This beverage is deeply rooted in pop culture, with its name and visual presentation serving as key inspirations. Many variations prefer using carrot juice to achieve a vivid orange-red hue. This mimics Jessica Rabbit's signature hair and provides a clever link to her husband, Roger Rabbit, in the animated series.

Emerging from the trend of modern mixology that incorporates fresh vegetable juices and botanicals, the drink's specific composition varies, often appearing as a creative twist on a classic, such as a Margarita infused with carrot juice, cilantro, and sometimes jalapeño. It is a playful and creative cocktail, with its exact ingredients depending entirely on the mixologist's interpretation.

INGREDIENTS:

2 Strawberries

2 Cherry tomatoes

1 extra cherry tomato -to garnish

Agave syrup(10ml)

Fresh Lime juice(20ml)

Espadin mezcal(30ml)

Blanco tequila(20ml)

Pineapple juice(20ml)

Ice cubes.

Fresh mint sprig -to garnish.

HOW TO MAKE IT.

STEP 1.

Start by placing the tomatoes, strawberries, lime juice and agave into a cocktail shaker and muddle them together. You can use a cocktail muddler or improvise with a wooden spoon, the handle of a rolling pin, or a mortar and pestle. These tools gently press and twist ingredients like citrus, berries, and stone fruits to release their flavours and juices. Then add the Espadin Mezcal, Blanco tequila and pineapple juice into the cocktail shaker. Fill it with ice cubes.

STEP 2.

Now shake the solution in the shaker hard until it forms a nice foam head on the drink. Fine-strain the cocktail into a martini glass. You can garnish using the mint sprig instead of a cherry tomato, depending on your choice. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is highly recommended.

Like Jessica Rabbit's own style, this cocktail is bold, fancy, and something you won't forget. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
Next article
Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Prawn rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Prawn rice
Cocktail bar: The Bramble
By Molly Chebet Dec. 12, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Bramble
Easy recipe: Chicken curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 9, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken curry
.

Latest Articles

How to make a homemade pizza
How to make a homemade pizza
Recipes
By Brendah Makena
49m ago
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
Relationships
By Brendah Makena
1h ago
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
Food
By Molly Chebet
3h ago
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
Parenting
By Chris Hart
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 6, 2025
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
>Cocktail bar: Lemongrass gimlet
By Molly Chebet Dec. 5, 2025
Cocktail bar: Lemongrass gimlet
>Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 4, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken tikka masala
>Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Fillet steak biryani
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved