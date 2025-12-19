Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit (Photo: iStock)

This refreshingly tempting and bright mixed drink is a modern invention from the 21st-century United States, created as a lively tribute to the iconic animated character ‘Jessica Rabbit’ from the 1988 film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.” Voiced by Kathleen Turner, her famous line, "I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way," is often playfully associated with the drink.

This beverage is deeply rooted in pop culture, with its name and visual presentation serving as key inspirations. Many variations prefer using carrot juice to achieve a vivid orange-red hue. This mimics Jessica Rabbit's signature hair and provides a clever link to her husband, Roger Rabbit, in the animated series.

Emerging from the trend of modern mixology that incorporates fresh vegetable juices and botanicals, the drink's specific composition varies, often appearing as a creative twist on a classic, such as a Margarita infused with carrot juice, cilantro, and sometimes jalapeño. It is a playful and creative cocktail, with its exact ingredients depending entirely on the mixologist's interpretation.

INGREDIENTS:

2 Strawberries

2 Cherry tomatoes

1 extra cherry tomato -to garnish

Agave syrup(10ml)

Fresh Lime juice(20ml)

Espadin mezcal(30ml)

Blanco tequila(20ml)

Pineapple juice(20ml)

Ice cubes.

Fresh mint sprig -to garnish.

HOW TO MAKE IT.

STEP 1.

Start by placing the tomatoes, strawberries, lime juice and agave into a cocktail shaker and muddle them together. You can use a cocktail muddler or improvise with a wooden spoon, the handle of a rolling pin, or a mortar and pestle. These tools gently press and twist ingredients like citrus, berries, and stone fruits to release their flavours and juices. Then add the Espadin Mezcal, Blanco tequila and pineapple juice into the cocktail shaker. Fill it with ice cubes.

STEP 2.

Now shake the solution in the shaker hard until it forms a nice foam head on the drink. Fine-strain the cocktail into a martini glass. You can garnish using the mint sprig instead of a cherry tomato, depending on your choice. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is highly recommended.

Like Jessica Rabbit's own style, this cocktail is bold, fancy, and something you won't forget.