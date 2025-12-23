×
×
Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full

Food
 By Brenda Makena | 9 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full

With the cost of living rising, many families are struggling to put food on the table.

Eating healthy can feel like a luxury, but even on a tight budget, it’s possible to make meals that are nutritious, filling, and affordable.

For many households, traditional meals remain a reliable choice.

Take ugali and sukuma wiki, for example.

Ugali provides carbohydrates, giving lasting energy throughout the day, while sukuma wiki is rich in vitamins A, C, and K, iron, and calcium—important for strong bones, good eyesight, and overall energy.

“To keep my family full, I mostly stick to simple, cheap meals like ugali with sukuma wiki or cabbage, beans or lentils, rice with legumes, and porridge. If I can, I’ll add eggs or a little meat for extra nutrition, but the main goal is cheap meals, filling, and can last for more than one meal,” says Pascal Valary.

Another popular budget-friendly dish is githeri, a mix of maize and beans. It’s easy to make, stores well for a few days, and combines carbs from maize with protein from beans for a balanced, satisfying meal.

Ugali with omena is also a cost-effective option.

Omena is packed with protein and calcium, and a small amount can feed a large family. Together with ugali, it offers energy, protein, and essential minerals at a very low cost.

“The high cost of living has made us cut back on how much we eat. For example, we used to make sandwiches every day, but now it’s only once or twice a week. We also eat omena because it’s cheaper. I do all I can to make sure my family is satisfied,” says Ian Mwanza.

Rice, cabbage, and beans are another affordable combination.

Rice is a simple carbohydrate that’s easy to cook in bulk. Beans provide protein and fibre, which keep you full for longer and aid digestion. Cabbage is cheap, lasts a week, and boosts immunity with vitamin C.

Together, they form a balanced meal that can feed the whole family.

“The rising food costs have made me much more careful about how I cook for my family. I plan meals, only buy what we need, and try not to waste any food. I compare prices, buy seasonal foods, and sometimes use expensive items like meat more for flavour than as the main part of the dish,” explains Pascal Valary.

Nutritionist Stephen Ngumbi advises families to focus on nutrients while keeping costs in mind.

“What you eat really depends on what you have on hand. Many homes should think about using what they have and choosing simple meals that fuel their bodies and keep their families strong, even when times are tough,” he says.

Even on a tight budget, simple, traditional meals like ugali, sukuma wiki, githeri, rice with beans, and omena can provide the energy, protein, and vitamins families need to stay healthy and full. Planning ahead, buying smart, and using seasonal ingredients can make a big difference in keeping everyone nourished without breaking the bank.

Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full
Simple, budget-friendly meals to keep your family healthy and full
