Cocktail bar: The Bramble (Photo: iStock)

The Bramble cocktail was invented in 1984 by renowned British bartender Dick Bradsell while he was working at Fred’s Club in Soho, London. Bradsell drew inspiration from his childhood memories of picking blackberries on the Isle of Wight, aiming to create a fresh, balanced, and distinctly British drink. The cocktail is a twist on the traditional gin sour (mixing gin, lemon juice, and sugar syrup over crushed ice). Bradsell’s innovation was the addition of crème de mûre (blackberry liqueur), which is drizzled over the ice to create a signature marbled effect. The Bramble is now recognised globally as a modern classic, alongside Bradsell’s other inventions like the Espresso Martini.

INGREDIENTS:

Gin (50ml)

Lemon juice (25ml)

Sugar syrup (¾tablespoon)

Ice cubes

Crushed ice

Crème de mure (¾tablespoon)

1 lemon slice and a blackberry, if in season, to serve.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Start by shaking the gin, lemon juice and sugar syrup into a cocktail shaker. It should have a handful of ice cubes.

Shake it until it is good and ready, then strain into a cocktail glass that is full of crushed ice. Pour the crème de mure on the top of the cocktail so that it bleeds into the drink, creating an amazing pattern.

Garnish the cocktail with the lemon slice and the blackberry. Adding the garnish is not mandatory, but it is recommended to make your drink attractive. This enticing cocktail has a variety of twists. They include:

Bramble royale

Upgrade your drink with a touch of champagne. Make the cocktail normally, but cut back the crushed ice by around 30 per cent so the fizz will fit. Then, finish the drink with 25–50ml of champagne. Stir gently, put a little more crushed ice on top, add your garnish, and hand it out.

Fresh Fruit Bramble

This beverage is perfect when wild berries are plentiful. Begin by mashing six blackberries in a lowball glass. Add one and a half shots (50ml) of gin, three-quarters of a shot (25ml) of fresh lemon juice, and three-quarters of a shot (25ml) of simple sugar syrup. Pack the glass mostly full with chipped ice.

Enjoy!!