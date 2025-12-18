Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness? (Photo: iStock)

Hi Chris,

I’m in a dilemma. I’ve been offered a position that pays significantly more than I’m currently earning, but I love my current job! It’s important work, but never going to make me rich, while the new job is just a money machine.

What should I do?

Dilemma

Chris says,

Hi Dilemma!

Sadly, a higher salary doesn’t automatically lead to increased happiness. It all depends on the context. And jobs that involve important work are always the most satisfying, but because of that, they’re also always poorly paid.

So it’s not an accident that nurses, teachers and other people who do something that really matters have such poor salaries. While politicians, financial traders and others like them who do so much harm to the world are paid astronomical amounts.

Fortunately, there’s another way. Become really good at what you do.

That’s easier said than done, because becoming an expert takes years of practice. So choose the job that you find most absorbing. It’s deeply satisfying to become so completely immersed in a task that you lose track of time, so if your work includes activities like that, then you’re among the most fortunate people on the planet. And will gradually develop a deep expertise in what you’re doing.

By then, you’ll find that your services have become extremely valuable. That’s because the internet has hugely expanded the geographical reach of anyone who’s the best at what they do. So even if only a tiny fraction of the world’s buyers need your services, you’ll be worth a fortune.

Of course, you might never become the best at what you do. Or find effective ways to extend your reach over the internet. But if you concentrate on an activity that you love, you’ll at least enjoy your work. Which is more than most people can say.

And once you’ve met your basic needs, you can live a very satisfying life even if you don’t earn a lot. So resist the soul-crushing chase after money. Search for work that’s truly absorbing, and then find out how to market it really widely!

All the best,

Chris