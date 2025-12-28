Priceless festive hobbies you should try this season (Photo: iStock)

The holidays are all about laughter, fun and making memories. Whether you’re with family, friends, or flying solo, there are plenty of ways to make the season sparkle.

Family karaoke

Share merriment with loved ones with a planned family karaoke, which you can host right in the comfort of your home. Present the karaoke idea to your family and friends, and once agreed, set a date, time, and venue. Request the participants, including children, to choose their karaoke songs to add to the playlist, with the lyrics ready on the screen on the D-Day.

A simple karaoke setup needs a microphone, a TV, and a sound system, which will need to be tested to make sure everything is good to go. Make the event festive by asking everyone to dress for the occasion and prepare snacks ahead of time. Sing your hearts out!

Family story time

Storytelling, an activity that is as old as time, can be a perfect way to bond during the holidays. Revive this tradition with your family and friends, and take trips down the memory lane of past family celebrations. Go through old and new family pictures and have people share recollections about them.

Share stories of the family history and of family members and friends who have passed on. This keeps their memories alive, and it involves them in the holiday celebrations.

Baking

Baked goods, for instance, cookies, bread, cake, and muffins, can fill the home with the aroma of festivities. Involve family and friends in the shopping, preparation, baking, and arranging of the treats in pastry cases.

You can let the baker in the family guide the rest, or follow the plenty of online recipes. Hiring a baker to teach you all as you bake is another option if you want treats with fancy decorating techniques. Baking with loved ones enhances bonding and cooperation, creates heart-warming memories, and fosters learning.

A game night or day

Some of the sit-down activities include board games, word puzzles, Pictionary, and trivia around interesting topics like family history and movies to stimulate the mind. Indulge in activities that are physically engaging, like scavenger hunts, sports, musical chairs, and a family talent show to showcase different skills. Add a spicy twist to charades where members get to guess the family member.

Visiting places of nature

Spend the day in nature with loved ones in ways that promote bonding and unwinding. Some of the examples include having a picnic at a nature park, going on slow nature walks, embarking on a nature trail, swimming or building sandcastles at the beach, cycling in a forest,

Decorating

Even though the home has been decorated, you can always change things up every other time. Children and adults can get crafty by drawing and colouring images that speak festively to them and hang them around the house, on the Christmas tree, or paste them on a wall dedicated to Christmas decorations. You can also rearrange things around, like putting up the Christmas lights in a different spot.

Solitary hobbies

If you are spending the holidays alone, relish in reading, napping, cooking, gardening, colouring, puzzles, nature walks, painting, writing, exercising, listening to podcasts, volunteering, and vision boarding, which are some of the options.