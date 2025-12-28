×
Stop overpacking! Build a festive wardrobe that actually works

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Stop overpacking! Build a festive wardrobe that actually works
 Stop overpacking! Build a festive wardrobe that actually works (Photo: Gemini)

The festive season is here, and many are travelling upcountry, going on vacations, or embarking on various escapades. For such trips, a travel capsule wardrobe is ideal, focusing on versatile, mix-and-match pieces in a simple colour palette. When travelling, it is advisable to wear your heaviest items, such as coats or boots, to save space in your luggage. Accessories like scarves and jewellery can help change up your look, especially if your journey spans several days and nights. Also, roll your clothes instead of folding them; rolling saves space and minimises wrinkles.

The key to packing light is choosing clothes that work for multiple outfits. Stick to simple layers, dresses that suit any occasion, and your favourite jeans. Ensure your shoes are comfortable enough for sightseeing yet stylish enough for a restaurant.

When building your travel capsule, start with a clear colour scheme. Neutrals such as black, white, beige, and denim, complemented by one or two accent colours, make coordinating effortless.

Next, pick versatile basics: three to four casual tops, two dressier tops, one classic shirt, jeans, versatile trousers or a skirt, and perhaps a pair of shorts. For outerwear, pack a versatile jacket, such as a denim jacket or a packable rain jacket, and a neutral sweater for layering. Include two or three lightweight dresses that can be dressed up or down. For footwear, carry two or three pairs of comfortable walking shoes or sneakers, sandals or flats, and possibly one dressier option. Accessories might include a belt, jewellery, scarves, and a beach towel or wrap if needed.

There are many ways to style these pieces for different occasions. For daytime exploring, wear jeans, a T-shirt, a denim jacket, sneakers, and a scarf. On the beach, opt for a swimsuit, wrap, sandals, and sunglasses. For a casual dinner, try a flowy skirt or trousers, a nice top, sandals or wedges, and statement earrings. For airport comfort, choose sweatpants or jeans, a T-shirt, a light cardigan or jacket, and comfortable shoes.

To elevate your outfits, mix and match to create a monochromatic look. Combining textures such as denim with silk or cotton can give an elegant finish. Play with silhouettes by pairing a fitted top with wide-leg trousers or a flowy dress with a structured jacket.

When dressing for any trip, focus on high-quality, wrinkle-resistant fabrics that feel comfortable against the skin. Layering allows you to adapt to changing temperatures while giving outfits new shapes and styles. Look for multi-use items such as a sarong that doubles as a scarf or a pyjama-style top that works elegantly for dinner, to get the most out of fewer pieces.

