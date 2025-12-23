Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka 

What you will need:
1 capon, cut into quarters (scored)
2 tablespoons brown vinegar
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)
1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
70g tomato paste
1 tablespoon sugar
3 tablespoons oil
Mixed lettuce for serving
What to do:
Remove the chicken skin and cut the chicken into quarters. Score it with a knife to ensure it cooks through. Mix all the ingredients with the chicken, except for the oil, and leave to marinate for about 2 hours.
Heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan for about 3 minutes. Pour the hot oil over the chicken and mix well. You are now ready to grill the chicken on a charcoal barbecue until cooked through.
Serve with a side salad and chutney. Enjoy!