Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

1 capon, cut into quarters (scored)

2 tablespoons brown vinegar

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

70g tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons oil

Mixed lettuce for serving

What to do:

Remove the chicken skin and cut the chicken into quarters. Score it with a knife to ensure it cooks through. Mix all the ingredients with the chicken, except for the oil, and leave to marinate for about 2 hours.

Heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan for about 3 minutes. Pour the hot oil over the chicken and mix well. You are now ready to grill the chicken on a charcoal barbecue until cooked through.

Serve with a side salad and chutney. Enjoy!