×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka 
 Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

1 capon, cut into quarters (scored)

2 tablespoons brown vinegar

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup tamarind sauce (thick)

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

70g tomato paste

1 tablespoon sugar

3 tablespoons oil

Mixed lettuce for serving

What to do:

Remove the chicken skin and cut the chicken into quarters. Score it with a knife to ensure it cooks through. Mix all the ingredients with the chicken, except for the oil, and leave to marinate for about 2 hours.

Heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan for about 3 minutes. Pour the hot oil over the chicken and mix well. You are now ready to grill the chicken on a charcoal barbecue until cooked through.

Serve with a side salad and chutney. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Next article
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
By Brendah Makena Dec. 19, 2025
Easy recipe: Homemade pizza
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
By Molly Chebet Dec. 19, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Easy recipe: Strawberry cake
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Easy recipe: Char-grilled chicken tikka
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
How do I talk to my teenagers without starting a fight?
Parenting
By Chris Hart
3h ago
Master the art of host gifting this festive season
Living
By Jael Wakesho
3h ago
New generation of cool aunts making holidays special
Wellness
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Prawn rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Prawn rice
>Cocktail bar: The Bramble
By Molly Chebet Dec. 12, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Bramble
>Easy recipe: Chicken curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 9, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken curry
>Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Dec. 6, 2025
Easy recipe: Black pepper beef and mofa bread
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved