Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 6 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Kenyan festive beef stew
 Kenyan festive beef stew (Photo: Chef Ali)

Happy holidays! Here is my favourite Kenyan stew recipe for you to try at home this festive season.

You will need:

1kg of T-bone steak, cut into chunks and boiled until soft (retain the broth)

2–3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 onions, sliced

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1 diced tomato

2 beef bouillon cubes

100g of tomato purée

2 tablespoons of Mchuzi mix (diluted with the broth)

1/2 bunch of chopped fresh coriander

What to do:

In a pot over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and sauté the onions until soft. Add the minced garlic and mix well, then add the diced tomatoes and crumble in the bouillon cubes.

Continue cooking for an additional 2 minutes, then add the tomato paste and mix well. Let it cook until the oil begins to bubble. Now add the cooked meat and broth, mix well, bring to the boil and simmer.

Add the diluted mchuzi mix and stir well. Bring to the boil and simmer until the stew thickens.

Serve with rice or ugali and an assortment of festive treats, such as samosas, potato chops and kebabs. Enjoy!

Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
Easy recipe: Kenyan festive beef stew
