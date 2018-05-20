ALSO READ: Five perfect shoes for the office

Thank you, Mum your love conquered all

As is our tradition at Eve Magazine to honor and reward our readers, the opportunity arose again this month as the world prepared to celebrate Mothers’ Day.

For the past few weeks, in partnership with CateChris Limited, we celebrated mothers on our various platforms and, as usual, we made it even bigger and better than ever.

Our hashtag this year, #ThankYouMum was inspired by the challenges that mothers help their children overcome. In the spirit of thanking mothers for the part they played in helping them conquer their fears, situation or milestone, we asked Eve readers to tell us to send us their stories through short videos or text.

We asked readers to nominate anyone who is a mum; their own mum, their sister, daughter or friend or their spouse by posting the videos or text on the Eve Woman Magazine Facebook page and tag EveWoman and CateChris Ltd using the hashtag #ThankYouMum

The finalists in this year's competition were readers who had the most compelling stories whether on video or on a text.

Grace Kanyaa Nzelu from Matuu, Machakos County submitted a video thanking her mum for supporting her and being there for her when she got pregnant at barely 17 years old.

“When I was barely four months with the pregnancy, I was malnourished and dehydrated and not psychologically fit. She carried me on her back and walked barefooted for a long distance in the middle of the night and took me to the hospital,” she narrated emotionally.

Lynda Meitex from Nairobi County submitted a video thanking her mother, Rosaline Ayim who helped her overcome alcohol addiction and stood by her all through even when friends and relatives ignored her and she felt lonely.

“God has given me another chance and I’m very grateful because of my mum, I don’t know what I would do without her, thank you Eve Woman,” she said.

Rose Osebe Sukuru from Nairobi County submitted a write-up about her father who took care of her after her mother died right after she was born.

“He played the role of a mother 100 percent with a caring and loving heart of a mother and gave me education 100 percent until I graduated. He never thought of marrying again until now,” Rose wrote.

Albert Sikuku from Mombasa County submitted a wonderful video and nominated his wife, who stood by him when everyone else avoided him and she encouraged him when he lost his job.

“My wife has been so supportive, she has helped me to conquer and I hope I will get a new job. Things will be well. Thank you mum, thank you Eve Woman. I celebrate you my wife, Julie Woresha,” he said.

Salome ‘Mum Ryan’ Wanjiru from Muranga County nominated her mother who she says noted her depressed mood after the birth of her son and helped her fight it.

“Postpartum depression took a toll on me. I couldn’t believe I hated my son so much that I could even think of running away and leaving him alone. I went to an extent of wanting to kill him. Through my mum, a life was saved and through them, I have learned to be a good mum. Thank you Eve magazine for appreciating these phenomenal women in our lives,” Salome wrote.

Michael ‘McKiguta’ Kiguta from Nanyuki, Laikipia County nominated Joan Nduta Gitau, the mother of Ryan, a 13-year-old boy with autism.

“Ryan has autism which does not allow him to speak, he was taught by the mum how to draw and color where he developed a talent. He now uses his talent to express himself. I celebrate Mama Ryan for exceptionally helping the young man to have a reason to continue with life. She is one in a million mothers,” Michael wrote.

The prizes that were up for grabs this year included a weekend getaway, a photo shoot, beauty/makeup vouchers, and many more exciting prizes.

We would like to thank the readers who participated and the partners who helped to make this possible.