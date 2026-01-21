×
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget

Managing Your Money
 By Brendah Makena | 12 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget
 Why financial clarity matters more than a perfect budget (Photo: iStock)

For many people, financial stress does not begin with a lack of money. It doesn’t start because they’re broke. It often starts with avoidance. Bills pile up unopened, you ignore your bank app, and just thinking about getting everything together feels impossible.

According to Victor Marangu, a financial coach, this is totally normal because when money feels overwhelming, everyone thinks they have to fix it all at once. That pressure alone is enough to make anyone shut down. “You don’t need a full budget today. You just need clarity,” he says.

Instead of planning months or the whole year ahead, Victor encourages people to focus only on what they have at the moment. “Knowing how much money is available right now, which bills are coming up soon, and what income is expected in the next two weeks can immediately lower anxiety. Clarity beats complexity,” he says.

Once the panic eases, the next struggle is staying organised without burning out. Many people give up on budgeting, not because they are careless, but because the systems they try to use demand too much.

He adds that another reason people avoid budgeting is the fear that it will take away their enjoyment. There’s a quiet worry that if you organise your money, you’ll have to give up the things you love. “Budgeting should not remove joy. It should remove surprise,” he says.

Victor believes money systems should fit into real life. He advises people to choose one simple place to track their finances, whether it’s a notes app, a spreadsheet, or a basic budgeting app, and check in at least once a week. “A good financial system is boring, simple, and repeatable,” he says.

Victor says that when you set aside money for essentials, goals, and the things you actually enjoy, spending feels better. Saving works best when it’s automatic, and spending is far less stressful when you know your limits.

He also adds that financial stability doesn’t come from some huge, dramatic change, but from tiny habits. A short weekly check-in, even just fifteen minutes with your accounts, is enough to stay connected without all the fear or guilt. “Consistency matters more than perfection,” Victor says.

Getting your money together doesn’t have to be a big production. Sometimes it just starts with opening the app you’ve been ignoring, looking at your numbers without beating yourself up, and choosing a bit of clarity instead of panic. That’s more than enough to get started.

