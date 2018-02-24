﻿ How to make yummy boneless chicken rice : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Food

Boneless chicken rice

user-avatar
By
Chef Ali Mandhry

24th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

What you’ll need for marinade:

2 medium sized boneless chicken breast 

1 tbspn garlic ginger paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon vinegar

ALSO READ: Looking forward to have a good time in bed? These are the foods you should eat

Salt to tast

For the rice:

1 cup of rice

2 cups of water

2 chicken cubes (spice)

70g tomato paste

2 onions sliced

ALSO READ: Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

2 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

What to do:

Using a knife, create shallow cuts across each breast.

Marinate with half of the garlic ginger paste, half of the garam masala, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, vinegar and salt to taste. Mix well with your hands and let it marinate for an hour or more.

In a hot pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil and pan sear the chicken breast until golden brown for about 5 minutes on both sides. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a separate pan over medium heat, add in 1 tablespoon of oil and fry the onions until golden brown.

Add in the remaining garlic ginger paste, the chicken cubes, garam masala, tomato paste, rice and salt to taste. Mix well, then add in the two cups of water. Bring to a boil.

Once the water has reduced, place the chicken on top of the rice, cover and let it steam on low heat for about 10 minutes.

Fluff out the rice and you are ready to serve. 

telegram-follow
Saturday eat out
Recipes
Food
Food porn
next

Related Stories

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

Readers Lounge

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

By Wanja Mbuthia

Looking forward to have a good time in bed? These are the foods you should eat

Between The Sheets

Looking forward to have a good time in bed? These are the foods you should eat

By Wanja Mbuthia

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

Food

Foods that you should never reheat in the microwave

By Esther Muchene

Foods you should never order on a first date

Eat Out

Foods you should never order on a first date

By Shanniq Monicah

How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

Cooking Tips

How to cook rice in a microwave in under twenty minutes

By Wanja Mbuthia

Top 10 foods that you should never store in your fridge

Your Home

Top 10 foods that you should never store in your fridge

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

My girlfriend left me because I cannot last more than a minute in bed. Please help me

Between The Sheets

My girlfriend left me because I cannot last more than a minute in bed. Please help me

By Maggie Gitu

Can a relationship last if the woman is making more money than the man?

Marriage Advice

Can a relationship last if the woman is making more money than the man?

By VIvianne Wandera

Date from hell: Don't do what this woman did on a date

My Man

Date from hell: Don't do what this woman did on a date

By Tony Mochama

I almost died after giving birth to my daughter: Serena Williams talks about her difficult childbirth

The Clinic

I almost died after giving birth to my daughter: Serena Williams talks about her difficult childbirth

By CNN

Here is what men with huge manhoods have to deal with

My Man

Here is what men with huge manhoods have to deal with

By Wanja Mbuthia

Here is why you fart alot and why they smell so bad- and how you can stop them

Readers Lounge

Here is why you fart alot and why they smell so bad- and how you can stop them

By Mirror

Lillian Muli is indeed pregnant and here is the man responsible for her pregnancy

Entertainment

Lillian Muli is indeed pregnant and here is the man responsible for her pregnancy

By Nairobian reporter

Are you taking more water than you should be taking? Here is how to tell

Health

Are you taking more water than you should be taking? Here is how to tell

By Esther Muchene

Evewoman