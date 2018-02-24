ALSO READ: From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

What you’ll need for marinade:

2 medium sized boneless chicken breast

1 tbspn garlic ginger paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon vinegar

Salt to tast

For the rice:

1 cup of rice

2 cups of water

2 chicken cubes (spice)

70g tomato paste

2 onions sliced

2 tablespoon oil

Salt to taste

What to do:

Using a knife, create shallow cuts across each breast.

Marinate with half of the garlic ginger paste, half of the garam masala, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, vinegar and salt to taste. Mix well with your hands and let it marinate for an hour or more.

In a hot pan, add 1 tablespoon of oil and pan sear the chicken breast until golden brown for about 5 minutes on both sides. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a separate pan over medium heat, add in 1 tablespoon of oil and fry the onions until golden brown.

Add in the remaining garlic ginger paste, the chicken cubes, garam masala, tomato paste, rice and salt to taste. Mix well, then add in the two cups of water. Bring to a boil.

Once the water has reduced, place the chicken on top of the rice, cover and let it steam on low heat for about 10 minutes.

Fluff out the rice and you are ready to serve.