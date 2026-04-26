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Wetang'ula urges Health ministry to address teachers concerns over SHA

Health & Science
 By Jackline Inyanji | 9h ago | 2 min read
 National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula says SHA challenges are limiting teachers from fully benefiting from the medical scheme. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged the Ministry of Health to urgently address challenges teachers are facing under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking at his Bungoma home during a meeting with teachers from the county, Wetang’ula said the concerns over quality healthcare are valid and require immediate action.

“The challenges you have presented are serious. I will meet Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale next week to discuss practical solutions and ensure they are resolved without delay,” he said.

The Speaker said that the complaints are not limited to Bungoma but affect teachers in Kuria, Narok and Ndhiwa.

“These challenges are widespread and are limiting teachers from fully benefiting from the new scheme,” he said.

While welcoming the transition of teachers to the SHA programme, Wetang’ula challenged the Ministry has to ensure the medical scheme works effectively for all beneficiaries.

He appealed for patience among teachers, saying he had personally taken up the matter to help find a lasting solution and avert a possible strike.

Teachers, through their leaders led by Bungoma Kuppet Executive Secretary Augustine Luketero, expressed frustration with SHA, saying it has made access to quality healthcare more difficult.

“Despite the government’s announcement on scrapping co-payments and improving outpatient cover, teachers are still facing the same challenges when seeking medical services,” said Luketero.

They cited high out-of-pocket expenses and reduced benefits compared to previous medical schemes as key concerns.

On education, teachers led by Bungoma Kenya Secondary Schools Headteachers Association chairman Robert Nabiswa called for the urgent recruitment of more teachers to handle learners in Grade 10 and Junior Secondary School.

“We have received Grade 10 students, and it is worrying that some are not well prepared. Some cannot even write their names,” said Nabiswa.

He warned that failure to act quickly could have long-term consequences.

“If the Ministry does not address this urgently, we risk losing a generation,” he said.

Junior Secondary School teachers also renewed calls for autonomy, saying it would improve the implementation of the new education system.

MPs John Chikati (Tongaren) , Martin Pepela ( Webuye East) and Bungoma Woman representative Catherine Wambillianga said teachers play a key role in society and their concerns must be addressed.

“I support the teachers’ strike if the SHA challenges are not resolved,” said Wambilianga.

Chikati revealed that Parliament would take up the matter through relevant committees to ensure action is taken.

 

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