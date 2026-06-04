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Experts say Kenya's Ebola response faces gaps in healthcare system

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 5h ago | 4 min read
 

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medic moves through the isolated red zone to monitor patients at the Ebola Treatment Centre in Munigi, DRC, on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

Despite government assurances that Kenya is prepared to handle an Ebola outbreak, health experts warn that the country’s isolation and treatment systems remain largely inadequate, with gaps in training, laboratory capacity, and infection control infrastructure.

This comes at a time when the Ministry of Health is rolling out 23 proposed Ebola isolation and treatment facilities across the country, including in Laikipia County, as part of a national preparedness and response framework.

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