State: Covid-19 variant in US 'not alarming'

The Ministry of Health has maintained that the current COVID-19 variant spreading in the US warrants attention, but it is not alarming.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says the sub-variant BA.3.2 (“Cicada”), though detected in multiple jurisdictions, particularly in the US, remains a low-prevalence lineage and is currently designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant under monitoring.
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