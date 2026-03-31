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State: Covid-19 variant in US 'not alarming'

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 3 min read
 

Health CS Aden Duale presides over the Kenya National Health Institute policy launch and Africa CDC partnership signing. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has maintained that the current COVID-19 variant spreading in the US warrants attention, but it is not alarming.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says the sub-variant BA.3.2 (“Cicada”), though detected in multiple jurisdictions, particularly in the US, remains a low-prevalence lineage and is currently designated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant under monitoring.

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