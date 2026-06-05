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Experts alarmed over high maternal deaths during childbirth

Health & Science
 By Marion Kithi | 4h ago | 3 min read
 Alarm over surge in maternal deaths in Kilifi. [Courtesy]

An estimated 81 women died in the last one and a half years in Kilifi County as a result of childbirth complications, according to statistics released by county health officials. 

In the past five months alone, Kilifi has recorded 44 maternal deaths with 312 infant deaths, sparking fears of a worsening crisis if no timely action is taken. 

According to Kilifi County Primary Healthcare Coordinator Edward Mumbo, at least 312 newborns died as a result of newborn asphyxia and premature birth. 

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