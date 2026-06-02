Experts raise safety concerns over US Ebola treatment facility

Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

As uproar over the setting up of an Ebola isolation and treatment facility in Kenya gains momentum, some health experts are questioning how safe and effective the centre is in preventing exposure of the virus to healthcare workers and the surrounding population.

The experts warn that without proper containment measures, Kenya risks an Ebola outbreak.

The 50-bed facility, intended to serve Americans exposed to Ebola, is set to be established at Laikipia Airbase.