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Teachers' SHA deal to cover overseas treatment in new health agreement

By Willis Oketch | Apr. 23, 2026
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KUPPET officials after a NEC meeting on November 7, 2025.[Benard Orwongo, Standard] 

Teachers’ unions have reached a deal with the Social Health Authority (SHA) over disputed issues affecting access to medical services, including specialist and overseas treatment.

 The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) said SHA has agreed to address all concerns raised by teachers.

 KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu and KUPPET’s Akello Misori said a joint technical steering committee has been formed to review SHA services for teachers.

  “TSC SHA, KNUT, KUPPET, and KUNSET have agreed to immediately operationalise the National Joint Steering Committee and will meet within 21 days to review the scheme performance and provide oversight on the management of the scheme," said Misori.

 He said key concerns, including denial of treatment due to lack of funds in some hospitals, had been resolved to ensure uninterrupted access to healthcare under the scheme.

 Misori added that teachers will now access overseas treatment in nine selected foreign hospitals, noting that this was a major concern for the union.

 “We are happy to announce that the first patient under the SHA from the teachers fraternity is expected to fly out of the country to go and get specialist treatment in one of the hospitals overseas,” said Misori.

 Oyuu warned that teachers will not hesitate to take industrial action if the agreed terms are not implemented immediately.

 He also commended SHA for agreeing to resolve issues affecting treatment for chronic illnesses, including cancer.

  “There were thorny issues such as chronic diseases such as cancer, which SHA had now agreed to give to the victims of the drugs without any delay,” said Oyuu.

 He said teachers who exhaust their medical cover limits will be allowed to apply for additional funds through county directors to continue receiving treatment.

 Among facilities set to handle specialist care locally is Nairobi West Hospital.

 Selected overseas hospitals include Acibaden Adana Hospital in Turkey, Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, and King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

 Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) Chair Jamlek Muturi said processing of death benefits for teachers is also being streamlined.

 “Parties confirmed that the last expense benefit is a key component of the cover payable at the rate of Sh300,000 upon demise of the principal member,” said Muturi.

 He warned that hospitals charging teachers extra fees will be de-registered.

  “Teachers are guaranteed medical services within applicable limits under cover without the requirement of co-pay,” said Muturi.

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Teachers Medical Scheme Teachers Insurance Cover Teachers SHA Scheme Teachers Medical Cover
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