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Wines agency KWAL banks on menstrual leave to champion wellbeing at work

Reproductive Health
 By Patrick Vidija | 6h ago | 3 min read
 A young woman suffering from menstrual pains, lies on the bed and warms her stomach with a rubber heating pad. [Getrty Images]

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) is now banking on its new Feminine Leave Policy to advance workplace inclusion.

In recognition of health-related challenges associated with menstruation, perimenopause and menopause, the policy introduces one (1) day of paid leave per month for its employees in a move aimed at reinforcing its commitment to sustainable diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

The policy was announced in alignment with World Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28) under the global theme “Together for a period-friendly world” and will take effect from  June 1, 2026.

Managing Director Lina Githuka said the menstrual leave will play a key role in strengthening the agency's culture, engagement and performance.

“At KWAL, Care for People is at the heart of everything we do. Advancing gender equity means recognising and responding to the realities that impact women’s wellbeing at work. The introduction of Feminine Leave is an important step in creating an environment where our people can perform at their best, without compromise. It is not only the right thing to do, but it also strengthens our culture, engagement and performance,” said Ms Githuka.

According to her, the initiative reflects KWAL’s continued focus on holistic wellbeing and equitable workplace practices.

By addressing under-recognised aspects of employee wellbeing, Githuka said, the policy aims to remove barriers to full workplace participation, supporting employees and encouraging open, stigma-free conversations around women’s health.

“This will strengthen our culture of respect, inclusion and psychological safety within KWAL and empower our employees,” she said.

Global studies continue to highlight the impact of menstrual health on attendance, productivity and overall employee experience.

By proactively addressing this need, Ms Githuka said KWAL joins a growing group of forward-thinking organisations embedding inclusive wellbeing into business strategy, while helping to normalise conversations around women’s health in the workplace.

Nairobi County, in February, introduced its policy that grants employees two menstrual leave days every month.

City Hall said the policy aimed at improving the welfare of women employees by formally recognising menstrual health as a workplace issue.

The move, however, received mixed reactions with some praising and others criticising its practicality.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), menstrual pain (dysmenorrhea) affects an estimated 50 per cent to 90 per cent of menstruating women, making it a leading but under-discussed wellness issue.

Furthermore, research published in the BMJ Open medical journal reveals that nearly 1 in 5 women have missed work due to menstrual symptoms, while many more attend work despite severe discomfort (in a practice known as “presenteeism”), resulting in reduced concentration and productivity.

Progressive workplaces in countries like Spain, Japan, and Zambia have already integrated menstrual health into their core wellness strategies.

KWAL said the initiative further strengthens its ambition to attract and retain diverse talent, enable equitable growth opportunities for women, and reinforce its reputation as an employer of choice.

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