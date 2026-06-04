We won't listen: Duale says Ebola plan unstoppable as MPs query deal

Activists protest against the planned US Ebola quarantine centre at Laikipia Air Base, in Nairobi, on June 2, 2026. [AFP]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has vowed to ignore public opposition and a court order on the establishment of a quarantine facility for Americans exposed the Ebola virus.

And MPs put to task the CS, who insisted that the facility was open to all, contradicting the American government that the Laikipia Air Base unit was meant for its citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the virus.