Premium

Teachers cry foul as SHA glitches leave many with huge bills to pay

Health & Science
 By Lewis Nyaundi | 1h ago | 5 min read
 

KUPPET chairman Omboko Milemba and secretary general Akelo Misore address the media outside Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.  [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Zena Makokha Wesonga expected to welcome her baby on February 19, but the child arrived three weeks earlier, plunging the family into an emotional and financial crisis that has since exposed growing challenges with the teachers’ medical insurance scheme under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The premature birth immediately triggered medical complications and an urgent rush to hospital. Zena, a teacher in Job Group C2, had to hire a private ambulance after going into labour, paying Sh7,500 out of pocket because SHA does not cover ambulance services.

