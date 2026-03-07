Make your bed so good you’ll miss it all day

Your bed will cease to be a mere piece of furniture and instead become a carefully curated sanctuary (Photo: Gemini)

There is a mental shift that occurs when you walk into a room with a perfectly made bed. It signals order, calm, and rest. While many of us settle for a quick pull of the duvet, housekeeping experts at luxury hotels treat bed-making as a precise craft. A truly “proper” bed is built in layers, with careful attention to both structural integrity and aesthetic appeal.

The process begins with the mattress protector, an essential yet often overlooked layer that helps preserve the bed's hygiene. Once this is in place, the fitted sheet follows. To achieve a professional finish, the elastic corners should be tucked deeply under the mattress to prevent bunching.

For those who prefer a more traditional approach, a flat sheet can serve as the bottom sheet. This involves the “hospital corner” technique, where the end of the sheet is tucked firmly under the foot of the mattress, the side is lifted to create a 45-degree angle, and the remaining flap is tucked neatly underneath. The result is a crisp, tight surface that remains smooth throughout the night.

The next layer is the top sheet. Unlike the bottom sheet, it should be placed decorative side down so that, when the top is folded over the blanket, the pattern or finished hem is visible. The layering continues with a mid-weight blanket, which provides the gentle weight associated with deep pressure relaxation.

The top sheet and blanket should be tucked together at the foot and sides using the same hospital corner method. At the head of the bed, about 12 inches of space should be left from the headboard, allowing the top sheet to be folded back over the blanket to create a clean, white cuff.

The duvet or comforter serves as the primary visual element. To achieve that cloud-like hotel look, experts recommend using a duvet insert that is slightly larger than the cover to ensure maximum fluffiness.

The duvet should be laid evenly across the bed, with a consistent overhang on both sides. For a touch of professional flair, a bed runner or a neatly folded throw can be placed across the bottom third of the bed. This adds texture or colour while also protecting the duvet when someone sits at the edge.

A bed is not complete without a thoughtful pillow arrangement. Housekeeping standards generally follow a clear hierarchy, beginning with sleeping pillows placed flat against the headboard and often hidden behind the decorative layers.

In front of these sit Euro shams, which are large square pillows that provide height and support for reading. Standard shams, typically matching the duvet or quilt, are arranged in front of the Euros, while a single accent or lumbar pillow is placed at the centre to create a focal point.

By following these layers, the bed ceases to be merely a piece of furniture and instead becomes a carefully curated sanctuary, bringing a sense of luxury and discipline to the start of every day.