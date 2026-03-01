×
Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways!

Your Home
 By Agnes Mwandawiro | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways!
 Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways! (Photo: iStock)

A welcoming aroma is more than just a bonus; it’s a vital part of home design that can instantly turn a house into a sanctuary.

The most effective and free tool at your disposal is ventilation. Unfortunately, modern homes are often sealed tightly for energy efficiency, which traps indoor pollutants such as cooking grease, pet dander and carbon dioxide. Opening windows for just ten to fifteen minutes a day creates a cross-breeze that flushes out stale air. 

​Instead of masking smells with chemical aerosols, consider natural air fresheners. One of the most effective DIY methods is the “simmer pot.” By placing a pot of water on the stove and adding cinnamon sticks, cloves, apple slices, or orange peels, you create a slow-release fragrance that permeates every room.

​If you prefer a more passive approach, essential oil diffusers offer versatility. Unlike synthetic candles, high-quality oils like eucalyptus, peppermint, or sandalwood provide therapeutic benefits alongside their scent. If you are looking for odour elimination rather than just fragrance, baking soda is your best friend. Placing small bowls of baking soda in “danger zones”, like near the trash can or inside a refrigerator, chemically neutralises acidic odour molecules rather than just covering them up.

​Maintenance is the backbone of a fragrant home. You cannot scent a dirty room. Odours are often trapped in fibres; therefore, laundering soft surfaces is paramount. Curtains, throw pillow covers, and rugs act as “scent sponges” that soak up everyday smells.

​For pet owners, this requires a more rigorous schedule. Dander and oils from fur settle into carpets and upholstery, creating a lingering musk. Regular cleaning and washing of pet bedding weekly are non-negotiable steps. By removing the source of the smell, you ensure that your added fragrances aren’t competing with underlying grime.

​Integrating natural elements serves a dual purpose: aesthetic beauty and air purification. Fresh-cut flowers like lilies or jasmine offer a potent, natural perfume. However, potted herbs are the unsung heroes of home fragrance. A pot of rosemary or mint on a sunny windowsill releases a burst of freshness every time you brush against it. Furthermore, many houseplants, such as Sansevieria (Snake Plant), help filter toxins from the air, making the environment feel “crisper” and more oxygenated.

​Finally, focus on the hidden culprits. Closets and drawers often suffer from a lack of airflow, leading to a “stale” smell on clothing. Tucking small sachets of dried lavender or cedar chips into these spaces provides a clean, woody scent that also happens to repel moths. In the kitchen and bathroom, drains are a common source of mystery smells. A simple monthly flush of baking soda followed by white vinegar creates a foaming action that breaks down organic buildup, keeping your plumbing as fresh as your living room.

Make your home smell amazing in five easy ways!
Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself
