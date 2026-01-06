Simple and affordable home renovation ideas you can try yourself (Photo: Gemini)

Most people want their homes to feel fresh, but renovations are often thought to be expensive. However, with a few simple and affordable changes, you can completely transform your space using what you already have.

Rearrange your furniture for a fresh lookBefore buying anything new, try rearranging your furniture. Many homes feel dull simply because the furniture has stayed in the same position for too long. Pull sofas slightly away from the wall to make the room feel more open and relaxed.

Change the position of your bed; if it is in a corner, ensure there is space to walk around it. Rearranging furniture can make your home feel new and offer a fresh look at no cost. When furniture is well organised, a room looks brighter and feels bigger.

Get creative with wall decorYou can create your own wall décor because it is affordable and personal. Use wall stickers, framed quotes, family photos, or printed artwork. These small touches add personality and reflect the people who live in the home. This is especially ideal for rented apartments, as it does not damage the walls and can be changed easily.

Paint small areas in your homePainting a small part of your home can make a big difference. Choose affordable paint and start with areas such as door frames, kitchen cabinets, wooden tables, or chairs. A fresh coat of paint can make old furniture look modern and well cared for. A bold or cool colour on just one section of a room can instantly change its mood. You do not need to repaint everything to see a difference.

Update soft furnishingsSoft furnishings are one of the easiest ways to refresh your home on a budget. Items such as curtains and cushions add colour, warmth and personality. Instead of buying new cushions, simply replace the covers. Mixing textures or adding brighter colours can lift the space. Fabric items make a home feel cosy and stylish without spending much, proving that small updates can still make a big impact.

Upgrade your lightingGood lighting changes how a room feels. Swapping your light bulbs can instantly alter the mood. Try warm bulbs instead of harsh white or blue ones for a softer, cosier feel. Add table lamps, floor lamps or fairy lights to create a calm atmosphere, especially at night. Proper lighting also enhances décor items such as curtains and cushions.

Bring your home to life with plantsHouseplants are affordable and visually appealing. They help purify the air while adding aesthetic value to your home. Plants such as aloe vera are easy to care for and bring life and calm to any room. Place them in corners, by windows or on shelves to make your space feel fresh and inviting.