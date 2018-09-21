ALSO READ: Adventure shouldn't get in the way of safe love making

Dating is not the easiest game out there and it gets even harder when you find yourself with a narcissist.

A narcissist can be described as a person who has an excessive interest in or admiration of themselves.

Also called NPD, according to Mayo Clinic, a narcissistic personality disorder is found more commonly in men. The cause is unknown but likely involves a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Symptoms include an excessive need for admiration, disregard for others' feelings, an inability to handle any criticism and a sense of entitlement.

Since people are generally on their best behavior during early dating, catching one in the act is not that simple. But with a few tell-tale signs, you may just escape one. Here are signs you may be dating one.

1. They need their egos stroked all the time

There is no denying every guy likes a nice compliment here and there, but this dudes need this type of attention all the time. They love the idea of you flattering them, being at their every beck and call, and reminding them that they are the best. Narcissists are good at having their needs met and are very high maintenance people which for some of them this is still not enough.

2. They shower you with attention at first

Just like a nice guy compliments you or buys you gifts to win you over, a narcissist does the same, just not for the same reasons. They will treat you like you are as great as they are when they first start dating you but they are always thinking about what’s in it for them. So how can you distinguish between the good guy showering you with attention and the narcissist? Narcissists tend to overdo it with the praise and do so charismatically. For instance, if he compliments you like five times in a row and it starts to feel weird, something could be up.

A nice ordinary guy on the other hand may not be as forth coming with the compliments and when he is, he may be subtle about it. When you notice the red flag, use your best judgment to distinguish if the guy is being genuine or has an ulterior motive.

3. They don’t take no for an answer

It might seem cute at first that the guy is practically begging you to go out with him, or trying to get you to meet up with him all the way across town after work and it gets you all excited. He’s so into you, right? Eh, maybe not. Narcissists have a hard time talking no for an answer and will often take it personally if you reject them.

4. They say all the right things

Narcissists are known to be manipulative, smart, witty and great at seducing people yet incapable of loving another person. When you get into a big fight, don’t expect this guy to turn around and apologize. Narcissists are to oblivious to everyone around them and think they’re right all the time even when they are not. They’re not thinking of your feelings and they will expect you to shower them with gifts, presents and apologies.

5. They have no real friends

The best way to spot a narcissist is to see how he treats people he doesn’t want anything from. It’s important to see the guy interact with his friends and see the kind of friendship he has. Narcissists generally can’t keep friends for long periods and tend to have seasonal best friends or casual friendships.

So if you ever find yourself dating a guy who shows most of this signs then it’s pretty clear you are dating a narcissist. If you walk away from a narcissist you should expect some drama and groveling involved. The best way to get out is to run and break off all communication. Silence here will be your saving grace.