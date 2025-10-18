×
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions
 Hidden health risks of eyelash extensions (Photo: Recraft)

The relentless pursuit of beauty makes it impossible to resist the allure of perfectly full, long lashes. This explains the fast growth in popularity of semi-permanent lash extensions. While expertly applied extensions can be transformative, they still carry risks that can compromise the health of your eyes and natural lashes.

If you have seen dissatisfied women crying on TikTok over fake lash disasters, you will realise that most of those complications stem from product misuse or poor hygiene.

A significant concern is allergic contact dermatitis, which is often triggered by ingredients in the adhesive, such as formaldehyde-releasing agents or cyanoacrylate. Reactions can range from mild irritation to severe swelling, itching and burning of the eyelids.

Poor application can also cause long-term damage. If a single extension is bonded to multiple natural lashes, or if too much adhesive is used, a stiff, heavy bond is created that stresses the hair follicle.

What happens next is, it leads to traction alopecia, a form of temporary or permanent natural eyelash loss caused by constant weight pulling down.

Beyond adhesive issues, the application process itself has risks. If the workspace or the tools are not meticulously sterilised, there is an elevated risk of eye infections such as conjunctivitis or microbial keratitis.

These infections are often caused by bacteria that thrive in the dark, moist environment created by thick lash lines and can lead to serious ocular damage if left untreated.

Armed with that information, the question of whether extensions are “worth it” now becomes a matter of weighing convenience against the potential for chronic irritation and natural lash damage.

To mitigate these risks, you must prioritise the technician’s skill and sanitation above all else. Always confirm the salon maintains impeccable hygiene standards. If deciding against extensions or for temporary styling,  strip lashes or individual faux lashes offer a safe, zero-commitment alternative. But if these don’t convince you, then you must ensure the following.

Patch test: Apply a small amount of the adhesive to your inner forearm 24 hours before use.

Use hypoallergenic glue: Opt for latex-free or sensitive-formula adhesives and check the expiration date and ingredients.

Safe application: If it’s a DIY, apply the strip above the natural lash line and never directly on the skin of the eyelid or on the natural lashes themselves.

Remove gently: Always use a dedicated oil-based remover to dissolve the adhesive completely before carefully peeling the lashes off to prevent traction damage.

