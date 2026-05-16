What sexual liberation really means beyond the myths

Sexual liberation is the freedom to express who you are. It should come with a sense of calmness and self-acceptance (Photo: iStock)

Sexual liberation is often surrounded by misunderstanding, with many people associating it only with behaviour that pushes against social norms. But according to psychologist Hellen Staula, the concept is much broader and more grounded in everyday human experience.

She explains it as being rooted in consent, self-awareness, autonomy, mutual respect, open communication and the freedom to make choices that align with one’s personal values.

At its core, she says, sexual liberation is about understanding and accepting one’s sexuality in a way that feels informed and authentic. It is about being comfortable with who you are, and having the freedom to express that identity responsibly, including the choice to abstain.

“Sexual liberation is the freedom to express who you are. It should come with a sense of calmness and self-acceptance,” she says. She demonstrates that understanding sexual preferences starts with self-awareness.

Through self-reflection, people can gain insight into their emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental experiences and be more comfortable with their identities. Life experiences can also influence and inform preferences. People can know their relationship patterns and attractions to be better informed of their preferences.

Several reasons can prevent people from feeling free or authentic. Cultural and religious conditioning, fear of judgment and rejection, gender expectations, past trauma, and lack of information around sexual orientation can contribute to feeling confused and restricted.

She adds that shame and stigma can make people suppress their feelings, struggle with anxiety, fear rejection, develop low self-esteem, or find it difficult to form healthy relationships. In some cases, secrecy and emotional distress can lead to risky behaviours.

“People should communicate openly about who they are, respect personal and cultural values, and ensure that their actions do not cause harm to themselves or others,” she says.

She says it is important for people to differentiate between genuine self-expression and pressure to conform to social expectations.

People who feel comfortable in their bodies and have a positive sense of self are better able to communicate their needs and build healthy connections with others.

She encourages couples to create space for honest conversations about desires, needs, expectations, and boundaries.

“Listening without judgement, avoiding defensiveness, and asking open-ended questions can help foster trust and understanding,” she says.