Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 17 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase
 Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase (Photo: iStock)

Temperatures have been soaring over the past several weeks, and as the heat builds up, the risks to public health increase significantly. It is no surprise, therefore, that the Meteorological Department recently issued a heatwave advisory. Excessive heat can affect anyone, but certain groups, such as older adults, children, outdoor workers and people with chronic illnesses, as high temperatures place additional strain on vital organs such as the heart and lungs. Understanding the dangers and adopting effective preventive measures is essential for everyone.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, characterised by heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and headaches. If not addressed promptly, this can progress to heatstroke, a life-threatening condition in which the body’s temperature regulation fails, leading to confusion, loss of consciousness, organ damage and can even be fatal.

Hot weather increases fluid loss through sweating. Without adequate hydration, dehydration can quickly set in, causing dry mouth, fatigue and reduced urine output, and in severe cases, confusion and a rapid heartbeat. Intense sunlight can also cause sunburn, increasing the risk of skin cancer and premature ageing. Ultraviolet rays are strongest between mid-morning and late afternoon, so extra caution is required during these hours. 

There is much that can be done to protect yourself from the effects of hot weather. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Limit alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks, as these can contribute to dehydration.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can help protect against sun exposure when outdoors.

Limiting outdoor activities can help reduce the direct effects of heat on your body. Try to stay indoors during peak heat hours. Use fans, air conditioning or cool showers to lower your body temperature, and close curtains or blinds to block out direct sunlight. If you must go outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and avoid strenuous activities. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to all exposed skin. Regularly check on elderly relatives, neighbours and those with health conditions, ensuring they have access to cool environments and adequate hydration.

Be alert to the symptoms of heat-related illnesses. If someone shows signs of heatstroke, such as confusion, fainting or a very high body temperature, seek medical attention immediately. By staying hydrated, protecting yourself from the sun and looking out for the most vulnerable, you can reduce the health risks associated with heatwaves.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist

.

.

.

