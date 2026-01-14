Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor (Photo: iStock)

Those interested in fertility matters may already be aware of recent headlines involving a single sperm donor in Europe. This donor’s sperm has resulted in the birth of over 100 children across multiple countries. The major concern is that the donor carried a genetic mutation that has been passed on to many of these children. This mutation predisposes affected individuals to an estimated 90 per cent lifetime risk of developing certain cancers. Tragically, some children have already died from cancer-related conditions.

Sperm donation is relatively common and has helped many individuals and couples achieve parenthood. The case highlighted in the media involves a rare inherited genetic condition linked to one donor. However, it has also underscored the need for the public to better understand how donor programmes operate and what questions should be asked before using donor sperm.

There should always be a clear medical indication for the use of donated sperm. Nevertheless, informal sperm donation does occur. All licensed sperm banks and fertility clinics screen donors for infectious diseases and selected genetic conditions. This significantly improves safety and reduces risk, although it cannot eliminate all heritable conditions. Some genetic disorders are extremely rare or may not manifest in donors until later in life. Prospective parents should, therefore, understand that donor screening lowers risk but does not remove it entirely.

Before proceeding, patients should ask the clinics which tests are performed on donors. Some centres offer extensive genetic screening, while others rely on more limited panels based on the donor’s medical and family history. Patients have the right to request specific genetic tests that may not be routinely offered. It is also important to ask whether donors are recontacted if new medical information emerges.

Prospective parents should choose clinics and sperm banks that operate within recognised regulatory frameworks. These providers should clearly explain their donor programmes, including systems for record-keeping and long-term tracking. Informal donation arrangements often lack adequate screening, documentation, and legal safeguards, increasing risks for both parents and children.

Sperm donation remains a safe and valuable pathway to parenthood. For those considering this option, asking informed questions, seeking appropriate counselling, and selecting reputable providers are essential steps. These measures help ensure the wellbeing of future children. Individuals conceived through sperm donation should ideally be informed of their origins in an age-appropriate manner, ensuring that important medical information is available to them later in life if needed.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.