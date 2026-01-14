×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor
 Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor (Photo: iStock)

Those interested in fertility matters may already be aware of recent headlines involving a single sperm donor in Europe. This donor’s sperm has resulted in the birth of over 100 children across multiple countries. The major concern is that the donor carried a genetic mutation that has been passed on to many of these children. This mutation predisposes affected individuals to an estimated 90 per cent lifetime risk of developing certain cancers. Tragically, some children have already died from cancer-related conditions.

Sperm donation is relatively common and has helped many individuals and couples achieve parenthood. The case highlighted in the media involves a rare inherited genetic condition linked to one donor. However, it has also underscored the need for the public to better understand how donor programmes operate and what questions should be asked before using donor sperm.

There should always be a clear medical indication for the use of donated sperm. Nevertheless, informal sperm donation does occur. All licensed sperm banks and fertility clinics screen donors for infectious diseases and selected genetic conditions. This significantly improves safety and reduces risk, although it cannot eliminate all heritable conditions. Some genetic disorders are extremely rare or may not manifest in donors until later in life. Prospective parents should, therefore, understand that donor screening lowers risk but does not remove it entirely.

Before proceeding, patients should ask the clinics which tests are performed on donors. Some centres offer extensive genetic screening, while others rely on more limited panels based on the donor’s medical and family history. Patients have the right to request specific genetic tests that may not be routinely offered. It is also important to ask whether donors are recontacted if new medical information emerges.

Prospective parents should choose clinics and sperm banks that operate within recognised regulatory frameworks. These providers should clearly explain their donor programmes, including systems for record-keeping and long-term tracking. Informal donation arrangements often lack adequate screening, documentation, and legal safeguards, increasing risks for both parents and children.

Sperm donation remains a safe and valuable pathway to parenthood. For those considering this option, asking informed questions, seeking appropriate counselling, and selecting reputable providers are essential steps. These measures help ensure the wellbeing of future children. Individuals conceived through sperm donation should ideally be informed of their origins in an age-appropriate manner, ensuring that important medical information is available to them later in life if needed.

Dr Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor
Next article
Year-end health check: Screenings and tests you should schedule now
Year-end health check: Screenings and tests you should schedule now
.

Similar Articles

Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing donors
By Dr Alfred Murage Dec. 19, 2025
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing donors
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
By Dr Alfred Murage Dec. 12, 2025
Forever chemicals: The invisible threat lurking in your daily life
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
By Dr Alfred Murage Dec. 11, 2025
Why popping too many pills can do more harm than good
.

Latest Articles

To quit or not to quit: Signs you are ready for a career move
To quit or not to quit: Signs you are ready for a career move
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing a donor
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
2h ago
Can a man say no? Men and their right to consent
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
Food
By Brendah Makena
Jan. 13, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
By Dr Alfred Murage Dec. 4, 2025
Your child is a reservoir of respiratory bugs, learn how to minimise harm
>Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
By Ryan Kerubo Nov. 1, 2025
Silent sting: Skin rub struggle women share
>When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
By Dr Alfred Murage Oct. 24, 2025
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
>Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo Oct. 22, 2025
Why you should look at your poo before you flush
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved