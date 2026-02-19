From denial to rebrand: Ten ways Kenyans survive online scandals (Photo: iStock)

The internet can be a ruthless place, especially when private actions are dragged into the public spotlight. In recent times, several Kenyans have learnt, often the hard way, that secrets rarely stay hidden online. When a scandal breaks, the real test is not just the exposure itself, but how one responds to it. The reaction can either destroy someone psychologically and socially or help them rebuild and move on. From denial to reinvention, here are ten common types of Kenyans after an online scandal.

1. The loud denier

This one wastes no time once the photos and videos are leaked online. Before the dust settles, she is already online declaring the scandal as fake. It’s AI-generated, Photoshop, someone else or the work of enemies of progress from the village. The louder the denial, the more convinced they are that the internet will believe them.

2. The instant born-again

Almost overnight, her timeline changes from uncouthly pasts to gospel centered ones. Bible verses, church selfies with the pastor or prophet, and captions about spiritual warfare will be seen on her pages. The scandal is now a “test of faith,” and critics are politely reminded that only God can judge and that everybody is a sinner.

3. The blame shifter

According to her, nothing is her fault. It is satan who entered her and tempted her into sin. She will shortly after shift the blame to a friend who leaked, the ex, seeking revenge, alcohol, or peer pressure. For her, accountability is optional, and someone else, even if it is the devil, must carry the blame.

4. The carefully worded apologiser

An apology eventually appears; long, polished, and clearly drafted with help. He will apologise to “those affected,” take “full responsibility,” yet cleverly avoid mentioning what he is apologising for. His goal is to cool down tempers and wait for the scandal to fade away.

5. The digital ghost

Once exposed, he will disappear completely from the limelight, never to be heard again. Social media accounts go dark, phones switch off, and rumours spread that they have retreated to shags for “reflection.” He even goes to the extent of deactivating his social media posts until such a time as things cool down. His coping mechanism is total silence and going into oblivion.

6. The clout opportunist

This Kenyan flips the script. Instead of hiding or going underneath, she will lean into the scandal, open TikTok lives, crack jokes, and grow followers out of the unexpected popularity. Shockingly, the embarrassment turns into an opportunity for fame and income generation. She exploits the scandal to create a celebrity out of herself, thanks to the newfound popularity. Soon, brands and business enthusiasts will start looking for her.

7. The legal threat to the merchant

He will threaten to sue everyone who is tarnishing his name on the web. Bloggers, commenters, users, and even meme pages are warned against reposting their stories or photos. Words like “defamation”, “libel “, and “cyber laws” are thrown around, though court papers and action rarely follow.

8. The motivational testimony giver

Weeks later, after the scandal, she will re-emerge as a life coach and even a pastor. Facebook Groups, Twitter Spaces, WhatsApp groups, and captions about resilience and the need for leaning on God appear often from her. The scandal is now a lesson meant to inspire others and remind them of the dangers of engaging in worldly sins. She claims the incident gave her reason to remain committed to God.

9. The online fighter

This one chooses confrontation. She will insult critics, argue in comment sections, and block half of the internet. Unfortunately, every response keeps the scandal alive longer as it energises users to keep on. She will either ignore or tell off those who remind her to keep silent or ignore the attackers for her own well-being.

10. Silent rebrander

Without explanation, he considers changing everything: username, profile picture, and content. One day it’s drama; the next it’s farming, fitness, or business motivation. He can even embark on deleting his photos from his social media accounts. The goal is simple: start afresh and hope the internet forgets the damning scandal.