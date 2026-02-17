Backbone of the family: Celebrating modern stay-at-home mothers (Photo: iStock)

In a modern-day society that often glorifies careers and public achievements, stay-at-home mothers are frequently overlooked. Yet they remain the quiet architects and backbone of the family, holding together the very foundation upon which homes are built.

Many women who choose to remain at home sacrifice personal ambitions, education, salaries and societal recognition to nurture their families. They are modern-day heroines whose tireless efforts shape families, communities and even nations in ways that extend far beyond what is visible on the surface.

One such mother is Tetphine Mwadime, who has been a stay-at-home mother for five years. Reflecting on her journey, she shared: “Yes, I was to major in accounting back in my campus days, but life happened. My partner and I found out that I was expecting our twins.”

That unexpected turn came with its own set of challenges.

“Yes, I was nervous because I never finished my schooling and my parents were really disappointed in me. But we decided to keep the babies.”

Despite the uncertainty, her resolve was clear. “I felt a deep connection with my twins and had to prioritise starting a family first. It was not a walk in the park; my husband and I faced many challenges. I truly thought we would not make it at all.

“I love my family. My sacrifice for them is immeasurable. My twins are my world. Keeping a stable and safe home for them is my calling. I will resume my schooling when they are older.”

Her experience mirrors that of many stay-at-home mothers whose daily routines demand both resilience and devotion. The years of hard work they invest are anything but selfish. From preparing meals and keeping the home to assisting with extra-curricular school activities, their responsibilities are constant and often demanding.

Beyond the physical tasks lies the emotional labour, helping children with homework, nurturing bonds and guiding their emotional growth. For many, this brings a deep sense of fulfilment, if not achievement. Simple milestones, such as watching a child tie their own shoelaces or ride a bicycle for the first time, make every sacrifice worthwhile.

Similarly, Benta Wairimu, a married mother of three, recounts her journey of returning to school after staying at home for over a decade. “I finished high school and met the father of my children immediately after my examinations,” she said.

“We clicked and the rest is history. Three babies later and staying at home full-time, he encouraged me to go back to college and obtain a diploma in a profession I like. I hesitated at first because I am always here helping my children. Though he helps at times, you know how it really is. I am their ‘home teacher’ for now.”

Even so, she acknowledges the toll it can take. “I do it happily but, to be honest, it can be very exhausting. So, I opted to get daytime domestic help so that I could attend my part-time evening classes. I feel it has really eased my anxiety and overall pressure.”

Stories like hers highlight how, more often than not, these mothers hold the fort and provide stability to their children and partners, even amid financial uncertainty. Their presence often forms the emotional anchor of the household.

Research also supports the value of this consistent presence. According to recent studies from the Institute for Family Studies, children raised by consistently present mothers tend to show better emotional regulation, higher academic performance and stronger social bonds.

For some women, however, the journey includes balancing both home and career. Jane Musyimi, who has experienced life as both a stay-at-home mother and an employed professional, says the nature of her work allows her to juggle both roles.

“I decided to take this route so I can also contribute financially. I am a medical officer working as a locum, so there are times I am mostly away from home, and there are times I am home continuously. I can say I am fortunate to experience both sides, as I can balance my career while tending to my family’s needs.”

Her experience demonstrates that motherhood does not follow a single path. Whether fully at home or balancing part-time work, what remains constant is the commitment to family.

Support systems also play a crucial role. Empowering women to pursue hobbies and having supportive partners to ease the emotional workload is not merely beneficial—it is essential. Rather than judging a woman’s decision to stay at home or work part-time, the focus should remain on the value of her contribution.

Annrhoda Awuor, who has been a stay-at-home mother throughout her adult life, reflects this perspective. “I am a full-time stay-at-home mum. I have never been formally employed. Though staying at home full-time can take a toll on you, I decided to explore my hobbies and earn a little income.

“Now I do not feel so empty. I would like to encourage other mothers to try online ventures or even kitchen gardening and supply small vegetables to nearby kiosks if their situation allows. I try to do both, and at least one generates income for me. But my number one drive and stamina stem from nurturing my family. They push me to be better and do better.”