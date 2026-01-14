Why networking is no longer optional in 2026 (Photo: iStock)

Networking is not an optional soft skill but a critical career move. And by curating those interactions to align with your goals, you remove the social burden and replace it with professional momentum.

In the high-stakes and super-competitive professional environment of 2026, the traditional way of networking that involved exchanging business cards in crowded conference halls has become obsolete. Today, many have come to the realisation that networking is about social capital management. And to do that, you must move past the inherent awkwardness of meeting people.

Research

Awkwardness thrives where there is no proper preparation. Approaching a peer without context creates immediate lack of direction and confusion. To bypass this, adopt a warm engagement strategy by conducting a ten-minute digital audit first before having any interaction.

Instead of the usual generic introduction, lead with a specific professional anchor to draw them in. Great examples include bringing up a recent publication, a project milestone or a keynote address they delivered. That way, you immediately signal that you are a high-value peer who values their time and expertise by moving the conversation from the expected social pleasantries to a professional dialogue.

Be curious

The most memorable networkers are rarely the loudest in the room; they are the most inquisitive. By utilising the 80/20 rule, whereby you allow the people you are talking to take up 80 per cent of the conversation, you take that interaction from a pitch into a partnership.

Move away from the cliché ‘’what do you do?’’ to open-loop questions such as, ‘’what is the most significant challenge your department is solving this quarter?’’ or ‘’how has the shift to AI altered your strategy?’’ Why this works is because people remember how you made them feel. By acting as a charismatic listener, you gather essential information while building a significant rapport.

Market your company

Many professionals mistakenly focus exclusively on external connections while ignoring what they have to offer. In an office set up, for instance, designate 15 minute ‘’curiosity coffees’’ with colleagues in different departments. So, if you are in sales, connect with product; if you are in creative, connect with marketing.

Find out what their pain points are. When you understand how your output impacts their success, you become a more effective collaborator and a highly visible leader in the eyes of the company.

Follow up

Networking becomes void if it is not followed up on in the next 48 hours. To avoid the awkward cold reach-out months later, implement a disciplined follow-up sequence. Within 24 hours of meeting, send a personalised message, email or note referencing a specific detail from your chat. Do not simply say "nice to meet you.’’ Attach a relevant industry article, a podcast recommendation or an introduction to a contact who can help solve a problem they mentioned. This instantly elevates you from a contact into a resource.

Give some value

The most effective networkers operate on the principle of ethical reciprocity, where they don’t keep score but lead with value. Instead of asking what they can do for you, ask "what do I have that this person needs?" Be it specialised knowledge, a vendor recommendation or a fresh perspective, leading with a "give" mindset removes the transactional stigma that comes with networking.