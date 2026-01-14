×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Why networking is no longer optional in 2026

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 10 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
 Why networking is no longer optional in 2026 (Photo: iStock)

Networking is not an optional soft skill but a critical career move. And by curating those interactions to align with your goals, you remove the social burden and replace it with professional momentum.

In the high-stakes and super-competitive professional environment of 2026, the traditional way of networking that involved exchanging business cards in crowded conference halls has become obsolete. Today, many have come to the realisation that networking is about social capital management. And to do that, you must move past the inherent awkwardness of meeting people.

Research

Awkwardness thrives where there is no proper preparation. Approaching a peer without context creates immediate lack of direction and confusion. To bypass this, adopt a warm engagement strategy by conducting a ten-minute digital audit first before having any interaction.

Instead of the usual generic introduction, lead with a specific professional anchor to draw them in. Great examples include bringing up a recent publication, a project milestone or a keynote address they delivered. That way, you immediately signal that you are a high-value peer who values their time and expertise by moving the conversation from the expected social pleasantries to a professional dialogue.

Be curious

The most memorable networkers are rarely the loudest in the room; they are the most inquisitive. By utilising the 80/20 rule, whereby you allow the people you are talking to take up 80 per cent of the conversation, you take that interaction from a pitch into a partnership.

Move away from the cliché ‘’what do you do?’’ to open-loop questions such as, ‘’what is the most significant challenge your department is solving this quarter?’’ or ‘’how has the shift to AI altered your strategy?’’ Why this works is because people remember how you made them feel. By acting as a charismatic listener, you gather essential information while building a significant rapport.

Market your company

Many professionals mistakenly focus exclusively on external connections while ignoring what they have to offer. In an office set up, for instance, designate 15 minute ‘’curiosity coffees’’ with colleagues in different departments. So, if you are in sales, connect with product; if you are in creative, connect with marketing.

Find out what their pain points are. When you understand how your output impacts their success, you become a more effective collaborator and a highly visible leader in the eyes of the company.

Follow up

Networking becomes void if it is not followed up on in the next 48 hours. To avoid the awkward cold reach-out months later, implement a disciplined follow-up sequence. Within 24 hours of meeting, send a personalised message, email or note referencing a specific detail from your chat. Do not simply say "nice to meet you.’’ Attach a relevant industry article, a podcast recommendation or an introduction to a contact who can help solve a problem they mentioned. This instantly elevates you from a contact into a resource.

Give some value

The most effective networkers operate on the principle of ethical reciprocity, where they don’t keep score but lead with value. Instead of asking what they can do for you, ask "what do I have that this person needs?" Be it specialised knowledge, a vendor recommendation or a fresh perspective, leading with a "give" mindset removes the transactional stigma that comes with networking.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
Next article
Downside of being the reliable employee
Downside of being the reliable employee
.

Similar Articles

To quit or not to quit: Signs you are ready for a career move
By Esther Muchene Jan. 14, 2026
To quit or not to quit: Signs you are ready for a career move
Office politics no one warns you about
By Esther Muchene Jan. 10, 2026
Office politics no one warns you about
To quit or not to quit: Signs you're ready for a career move
By Esther Muchene Dec. 28, 2025
To quit or not to quit: Signs you're ready for a career move
.

Latest Articles

How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
Fashion And Beauty
By Brendah Makena
7h ago
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
8h ago
Why exhaustion is not a badge of honour
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
8h ago
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Office party dos and don'ts: Keep it classy
By Esther Muchene Dec. 20, 2025
Office party dos and don'ts: Keep it classy
>Tired of being dismissed? When to speak up for yourself
By Esther Muchene Dec. 4, 2025
Tired of being dismissed? When to speak up for yourself
>Is your job compromising your health?
By Esther Muchene Nov. 1, 2025
Is your job compromising your health?
>Your guide to understanding and managing burnout
By Esther Muchene Oct. 23, 2025
Your guide to understanding and managing burnout

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved