Every life matters: How you can help prevent suicide (Photo: Recraft)

Suicide remains one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time, claiming lives around the world each year and leaving a profound impact on families, friends and communities.

It is rarely the result of a single cause but stems from a complex interplay of psychological, emotional, social and economic factors. Despite its prevalence, suicide is still surrounded by stigma, silence and misconceptions, which often prevent individuals from reaching out for help.

Effective suicide prevention goes beyond crisis intervention; it involves fostering a culture of awareness, compassion and support long before despair takes hold.

Through open conversations, better access to mental health care, and efforts to break down stigma, we can work toward a future where fewer lives are lost and more individuals feel seen, heard and valued.

Every day, somewhere in the world, a life is lost to suicide. People full of dreams, relationships, and potential may carry unspoken pain that leads them to believe there is no way out. Each loss leaves a void that loved ones never truly heal from. Yet suicide can be prevented with the right awareness, support, and action.

Those who attempt suicide are not weak, selfish, or cowardly; they are human beings in unbearable pain. Warning signs include mood swings, loss of interest and motivation, withdrawal, changes in sleep or eating habits, increased substance use, and talk of wanting to die. Recognising these signals can save lives.

During a forum on suicide prevention and decriminalisation in Nairobi, Dr Linnet Ongeri noted that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 35.

Depression, anxiety, trauma, financial stress, academic pressure, relationship breakdowns, bullying, and loneliness are among the many factors that drive individuals into despair.

Saving a life often begins with someone who listens. Even small actions, checking on a friend, offering support, and encouraging professional help, can instil hope in someone who feels hopeless.

According to the WHO, the Suicide Prevention theme for 2024–2026 is Modifying the Suicide Story: moving away from stigma and silence and substituting compassion for judgment, understanding for shame, and hope for despair.

Intervention at the right moment can change everything. All of us can take part in this fight: speak up, listen without judgment, support expert assistance, share accurate information, fight stigma, and promote awareness campaigns.

Supporting someone who is suicidal can be emotionally draining. Caregivers also need attention and compassion. Taking breaks does not mean giving up; it shows commitment to the long haul. Simply being present is an act of love powerful enough to keep someone alive.

Recognise the warning signs of suicidal thoughts and seek help from friends, family, or professionals. Remember: you are not alone. Seeking assistance is a sign of courage, not weakness. Suicide is not inevitable; it is preventable. Your experiences, feelings, and pain are real and you deserve support.