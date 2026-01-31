How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion (Photo: Gemini)

A crochet shrug can completely transform your outfit. It’s all about the soft texture, a touch of warmth, and effortless personality. You don’t need to buy anything new, just throw it on with outfits you already own.

Style it over a simple tank topA crochet shrug works best when layered over a plain tank top. This allows the texture of the crochet to stand out without clashing with patterns or colours. The combination feels effortless yet polished. Pair the tank top with high-waisted jeans to make the look feel instantly intentional.

With a slip or maxi dressA crochet shrug worn with a slip dress or a maxi dress is a game-changer. The contrast between smooth, flowing fabric and textured crochet adds instant depth. It brings comfort while keeping the outfit elegant and calm.

Styled with shorts for a relaxed lookShorts paired with structured blouses can sometimes look a little too casual, especially high-waisted styles. However, pairing Bermuda shorts or jorts with a fitted top looks so good with a crochet shrug layered on top. It’s perfect for warm days when you want to look cute and put together without trying too hard.

Layered with a jumpsuitA shrug can easily be worn over a jumpsuit. A crochet shrug softens the look without adding bulk, creating a layered outfit that feels stylish and balanced. It helps tone the outfit down in a chic, effortless way.

Paired with wide-leg trousers or palazzo pantsTry styling your shrug with wide-leg trousers or palazzo pants. Wear a fitted top underneath, then add the shrug for an extra layer of texture. The overall look feels confident and comfortable, ideal for a casual lunch or spending time with friends.

Paired with a satin dressFor evenings, opt for a finer crochet shrug over a satin dress. It adds just enough polish without feeling heavy. Keep your jewellery simple so the shrug can stand out, giving the outfit a more elegant finish.