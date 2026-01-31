×
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford

Health
 By Dr Alfred Murage | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can’t afford
 Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can’t afford (Photo: iStock)

Good health is not achieved through a single action or medical visit; it is built gradually through daily choices, informed decisions, and the timely use of healthcare services. Being mindful of a few core principles of health can make a meaningful difference to quality of life, productivity, and longevity.

Preventive healthcare is the most effective and affordable approach to staying well. This includes routine medical check-ups, age-appropriate screenings, and vaccinations. Many serious conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, cervical cancer, and some heart diseases, develop silently and are often detected late. Regular screening allows for early identification, simpler treatment, and better outcomes. Vaccination across the lifespan remains one of the most powerful tools for preventing infectious diseases and protecting communities.

Lifestyle choices strongly influence long-term health. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports immunity, metabolic health, and energy levels. Limiting excessive sugar, salt, and highly processed foods reduces the risk of obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. Physical activity, even in modest amounts, such as brisk walking for 30 minutes, improves cardiovascular health, mental wellbeing, and sleep quality. Adequate sleep supports concentration, emotional balance, and immune function.

Mental health is an integral part of overall health. Stress, anxiety, and depression are common and can affect anyone. Seeking support, whether from family, community, or healthcare professionals, is a sign of strength, not weakness. Early attention to mental health concerns improves outcomes and helps prevent long-term complications.

Healthcare systems function best when individuals engage proactively. This means seeking care early when symptoms arise, following prescribed treatments, and maintaining open communication with healthcare providers. Self-medication and reliance on unverified health information, particularly from social media, can be harmful. Trusted healthcare professionals and accredited health institutions remain the safest sources of advice.

Good health is shaped not only by individual actions, but also by families, workplaces, communities, and policymakers. Clean water, safe food, healthy environments, and access to quality healthcare are essential foundations. Supporting public health initiatives and adopting healthy behaviours collectively strengthen society as a whole.

Healthcare is not only about treating illness; it is about sustaining wellbeing. By taking a proactive approach to healthy living, we not only improve our own lives but also contribute to healthier families and communities.

Dr Alfred Murage is a Consultant Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist.

Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford
Is "pregnancy brain" a myth or a real brain change?
Is "pregnancy brain" a myth or a real brain change?
