Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread

Ingredients:

500 g of minced beef or chicken

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

Juice of two limes

1 egg

4 hard-boiled eggs

2 tablespoons oil for frying

150 g ketchup

200 g of grated mozzarella cheese

200 g cheddar cheese, grated

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients apart from the hard-boiled eggs in a bowl. Using your hands, make a smooth mixture and flatten a portion of the meatball. Shape the mixture into eight meatballs.

Pour the oil into a pan and sear the meatballs on both sides until golden. They will produce their own juices; let these evaporate until only oil bubbles remain. Once browned, finish off by adding ketchup, sprinkling over the mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and covering until the cheese has melted.

To make the garlic bread, you will need: wholemeal long rolls, 100 g of salted butter and 2 teaspoons of garlic paste. Mix the butter and garlic paste, then spread on the bread. Pan fry until golden brown. Enjoy!