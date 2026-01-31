×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 10 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
 Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread (Photo: Gemini)
Ingredients:

500 g of minced beef or chicken

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 tsp curry powder

1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1 tsp minced garlic

Juice of two limes

1 egg

4 hard-boiled eggs

2 tablespoons oil for frying

150 g ketchup

200 g of grated mozzarella cheese

200 g cheddar cheese, grated

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients apart from the hard-boiled eggs in a bowl. Using your hands, make a smooth mixture and flatten a portion of the meatball. Shape the mixture into eight meatballs.

Pour the oil into a pan and sear the meatballs on both sides until golden. They will produce their own juices; let these evaporate until only oil bubbles remain. Once browned, finish off by adding ketchup, sprinkling over the mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and covering until the cheese has melted. 

To make the garlic bread, you will need: wholemeal long rolls, 100 g of salted butter and 2 teaspoons of garlic paste. Mix the butter and garlic paste, then spread on the bread. Pan fry until golden brown. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Next article
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 31, 2026
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
By Brendah Makena Jan. 27, 2026
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 27, 2026
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
.

Latest Articles

How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
How to style a crochet shrug for any occasion
Fashion And Beauty
By Brendah Makena
7h ago
Easy recipe: Cheesy meatballs with garlic bread
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
8h ago
Why exhaustion is not a badge of honour
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
8h ago
Why networking is no longer optional in 2026
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
8h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
>Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
By Molly Chebet Jan. 23, 2026
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
>Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 20, 2026
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
>Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved