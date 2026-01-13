×
Boost immunity and skin health with Vitamin C-rich foods

Living
 By Brendah Makena | 12 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Boost immunity and skin health with Vitamin C-rich foods [File/Standard]

When it comes to staying healthy, most of us know Vitamin C as the go-to nutrient for fighting colds, but it does much more than that.

According to Dr Stephen Ngumbi, Vitamin C plays a crucial role in keeping our bodies strong and our cells protected.

“Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that protects your cells from damage caused by free radicals,” Dr Ngumbi explains.

“It’s also a vital building block for collagen, the protein that holds your body together. This means it supports your skin, helps heal wounds, and even keeps your blood vessels flexible.”

Some fruits are especially rich in Vitamin C. Oranges, guavas, kiwis, strawberries, and papayas are top choices.

“Just one cup of strawberries can provide almost all the Vitamin C you need in a day,” says Dr Ngumbi.

Other surprising sources include acerola cherries, lychees, and Kakadu plums.

For most adults, around 75 to 90 milligrams of Vitamin C a day is sufficient, while teens should aim for 65 to 75 milligrams. Smokers and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may need a bit more, and children require less depending on their age.

But too much Vitamin C isn’t harmless.

Excess intake can upset your stomach and in rare cases, lead to kidney stones. A deficiency, on the other hand, can leave you feeling tired, with bleeding gums, easy bruising, or in severe cases, scurvy.

Getting enough Vitamin C doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Eat your fruits raw or lightly steamed, as cooking can destroy some of the vitamins. Snack on bell peppers, add lemon or lime to your water or food, or blend up a smoothie,” advises Dr. Ngumbi.

By including a variety of Vitamin C-rich fruits in your daily diet, you can strengthen your immune system, improve your skin, and boost your energy, all while enjoying delicious food every day.

Beyond skin and immunity, Vitamin C also plays a significant role in iron absorption. When consumed alongside plant-based iron sources, such as spinach, lentils, or fortified cereals, Vitamin C helps convert the iron into a form that is more easily absorbed by the body.

This makes it an essential nutrient for preventing anaemia, particularly for those following vegetarian or vegan diets.

Vitamin C also contributes to long-term cognitive health. As a potent antioxidant in the brain, it helps combat oxidative stress, which is linked to age-related mental decline.

