×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Seven things men think about long before becoming dads

Parenting
 By Timo Muthuri | 8 hours from now  | 4 Min read
  Seven things men think about long before becoming dads (Photo: iStock)

Fatherhood is often celebrated as a great milestone, marked by the arrival of a child. Yet for many men, the journey begins much earlier, in quiet moments of contemplation, whispered questions, and private fears. Long before they ever hold a child, men envision what fatherhood might mean, shaping their readiness not through obvious rituals, but through subtle choices, silent reflections, and the examples they witness around them. Unlike the visible preparations expected of women, men prepare in ways often unseen.

Here are seven things men often consider before ever becoming fathers, told in their own words.

Will I be ready financially?

For most men, particularly young men, the first measure of readiness is financial stability. Even before there is a partner or even a thought of children, money looms large. The question arises: Will I be able to provide for a family? It is both a concern and a quiet fear.

Peter Mwamboa, a young man, captures a feeling shared by many:

“I keep telling myself: once I can afford to buy a house, then I can have children. Maybe that’s just an excuse, but I don’t want to bring a child into uncertainty.”

Money isn’t everything, but for many men, financial preparedness feels like the first step into fatherhood. Some delay until they feel secure; others trust that they will grow into the responsibility.

The father I had vs. the father I’ll be

Every man carries the shadow, or the light of his own father.

Brian Kioko reflects on his upbringing:

“My dad was always working, hardly around. I get that his job required it, but I’ve promised myself, if I ever become a father, I’ll be present. I want my kids to feel me there. I want to help them with their homework, to watch them grow.”

Whether to repeat the good or resist the bad, men begin shaping their fatherhood long before it arrives. Sometimes the preparation is less about acquiring new skills, and more about unlearning inherited wounds. For those who grew up with an absent or unreliable father, there is often a fierce determination not to pass that cycle on.

Fears few admit out loud

Beneath the surface, fatherhood stirs fear that men rarely articulate. What if I mess it up? What if I am too impatient? What if I cannot connect with my child in the way I hope to?

These questions are not often spoken, yet they linger. Such anxieties quietly influence how men approach stability, relationships, and long-term decisions. The silence around them does not diminish their weight.

Silent training grounds

Many men find their earliest lessons in fatherhood not at home, but in the world around them; through teachers, uncles, mentors, or even fictional characters.

Brian recalls his own unexpected source of guidance:

“I learnt how to guide and discipline from my high school coach. Funny enough, I think of him when I imagine how I’d father my own kids.”

These subtle influences serve as reference points, shaping an unspoken manual of fatherhood that men may one day draw upon.

Love beyond biology

Fatherhood is not only biological. It is also felt in the care men extend to nieces and nephews, younger colleagues, or children in the community.

As Brian reflects:

“My sister’s kids treat me like their second dad. When I take them out or help with homework, I think: maybe I’d be good at this after all.”

These small but profound experiences often confirm that parenting is more about presence and consistency than bloodlines.

Partner practice

For many men in relationships, the first rehearsal of fatherhood begins there. The patience and care invested in a partner often mirror the qualities fatherhood demands.

Peter shared one such moment:

“When my partner was sick last year, and I had to juggle cooking, cleaning, and just being there for her, it hit me that this is probably what fatherhood feels like. Showing up even when I’m tired.”

Through such moments, men learn that fatherhood is not only about providing materially, but about presence, empathy, and reliability.

The legacy question

Even men who never plan to have children contemplate legacy. What will they leave behind? For many, their name is their mark, a brand of character they hope to pass on.

Legacy might be lived through children, but it can also be carried in art, in work, or in the lives they touch.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Seven things men think about long before becoming dads
Seven things men think about long before becoming dads
Next article
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
How do I teach my kids faith without losing their curiosity?
.

Similar Articles

Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 23, 2025
Raising resilient kids through separation and divorce
Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 16, 2025
Daily struggle of raising a picky eater
Teaching children selflessness without losing boundaries
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 13, 2025
Teaching children selflessness without losing boundaries
.

Latest Articles

Seven things men think about long before becoming dads
Seven things men think about long before becoming dads
Parenting
By Timo Muthuri
6h ago
Rihanna welcomes first daughter with ASAP Rocky
Living
By Molly Chebet
9h ago
15 minutes of fast walking can transform your health
Fitness
By Dr Alfred Murage
11h ago
How to treat and soften cracked heels
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
11h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Online aunties: Where do kids go for role models?
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Sep. 2, 2025
Online aunties: Where do kids go for role models?
>Not just grades, guard your children's physical, mental health too
By Dr Alfred Murage Aug. 29, 2025
Not just grades, guard your children's physical, mental health too
>Help your children understand periods
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 21, 2025
Help your children understand periods
>How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Aug. 19, 2025
How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved