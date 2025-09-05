×
×
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health

Health
 By Ryan Kerubo | 12 hours from now  | 3 Min read

 Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health (Photo: iStock)

Ever had that weird, twisty feeling in your belly just before a big test, a make-or-break presentation, or even a chat with a few important people, and suddenly your stomach feels like it is doing somersaults? That is what many call a nervous stomach.

A nervous stomach is not a medical diagnosis, but it is a real physical reaction. The World Health Organization (WHO) says anxiety is one of the most common mental health challenges worldwide, and it often shows up in the body, especially in the gut. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, nearly 30 per cent of adults experience anxiety at some point in their lives, and about 4 per cent have it right now.

This flutter or cramps in your tummy stem from the gut brain axis, a two-way communication system linking the digestive tract and the brain. Harvard Medical School explains that the gut is sometimes called the ‘second brain’ because it has its own enteric nervous system, which contains more nerve cells than anywhere outside the brain..

This system communicates with the central nervous system through the vagus nerve and chemical messengers. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), stress-related hormones, part of the classic fight-or-flight response, can slow digestion, spark cramps or cause that fluttering sensation, showing how closely your brain and gut are connected. Here are tips that can help tame that nervous belly:

1. Breathe yourself calmer

Deep belly breathing, where you fill your lungs slowly and feel your stomach rise, tells your body it is safe. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, pairing this with mindfulness, which means focusing on the present moment, can help ease both your mind and your tummy.

2. Eat to feed your good bacteria

Your gut is home to trillions of helpful bacteria that affect both digestion and mood. The NIH recommends eating a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, fermented foods like yoghurt or kefir, and foods rich in omega-3s, such as salmon or chia seeds. Try to cut back on caffeine, fizzy drinks, spicy food and processed snacks, which can make an anxious stomach worse.

3. Try gentle natural remedies

Ginger, peppermint, lemon balm and lavender are known for their calming effects on the gut. The American Gastroenterological Association notes that ginger tea, or even chewing a small piece of fresh ginger, can help with nausea. Lavender or chamomile tea, or a little lavender oil in a diffuser, can also help you relax.

4. Move, rest and recharge

Exercise, journaling, reading, listening to music or talking with friends can lower stress and boost feel-good hormones. WHO says regular sleep, drinking enough water and taking time to rest are just as important.

5. Know when to get help

See a doctor if your symptoms last more than a few days, get worse, or come with severe pain, unexplained weight loss or bleeding. Sometimes, treating the anxiety itself through therapy or medication can stop the stomach trouble altogether. Your stomach is not being dramatic. It is simply responding to stress.

.

