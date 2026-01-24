×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How to make soft and delicious mandazi

Food
 By Brendah Makena | 1 day from now  | 1 Min read
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
 

How to make soft and delicious mandazi (Photo: Gemini)

Mandazi is one of the simplest things you can make at home. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, this recipe produces soft, delicious mandazi that are perfect for breakfast.

Ingredients:

500 g flour

3 eggs

5 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 lemon (grated zest)

Milk

2 tablespoons margarine

Cooking oil

Instructions:

In a clean bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and grated lemon zest. Add the eggs and

margarine, then gradually pour in milk while mixing to form a dough. Knead until it’s smooth. If the dough

is sticky, add a little flour, and if it’s too dry, add a bit more milk. While kneading, add the 3 tablespoons

of cooking oil to make the dough soft. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes to

allow the baking powder to activate. After resting, roll the dough out like a large chapati. Divide it into

small balls, roll them out again, and cut into your preferred shapes. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat

and fry the mandazi, turning occasionally, until golden brown on all sides. Remove from the oil and drain

excess oil.

Serve warm with tea or coffee for breakfast. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Next article
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 24, 2026
Easy recipe: Cheddar chicken tagliatelle
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
By Molly Chebet Jan. 23, 2026
Cocktail bar: Sloe gin
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 20, 2026
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
.

Latest Articles

How to make soft and delicious mandazi
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
Food
By Brendah Makena
40m ago
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
52m ago
Bad mood? How to identify triggers for a better life
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
1h ago
How to wear shorts and still look polished
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
1h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 17, 2026
Easy recipe: Egg Benedict
>Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
By Brendah Makena Jan. 16, 2026
Easy recipe: Vegetable fried eggs
>Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
By Molly Chebet Jan. 16, 2026
Cocktail bar: Salted caramel pecan sour
>Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai
By Brendah Makena Jan. 13, 2026
Craving comfort? Try this chips mayai

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved