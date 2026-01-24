How to make soft and delicious mandazi

Mandazi is one of the simplest things you can make at home. With just a few ingredients and simple steps, this recipe produces soft, delicious mandazi that are perfect for breakfast.Ingredients:
500 g flour
3 eggs
5 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 lemon (grated zest)
Milk
2 tablespoons margarine
Cooking oilInstructions:
In a clean bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and grated lemon zest. Add the eggs and
margarine, then gradually pour in milk while mixing to form a dough. Knead until it’s smooth. If the dough
is sticky, add a little flour, and if it’s too dry, add a bit more milk. While kneading, add the 3 tablespoons
of cooking oil to make the dough soft. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes to
allow the baking powder to activate. After resting, roll the dough out like a large chapati. Divide it into
small balls, roll them out again, and cut into your preferred shapes. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat
and fry the mandazi, turning occasionally, until golden brown on all sides. Remove from the oil and drain
excess oil.
Serve warm with tea or coffee for breakfast. Enjoy!